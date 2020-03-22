MSI has introduced its latest IPS eSports Gaming Monitors, the Optix MAG273 and the Optix MAG273R. Equipped with IPS panel, a high refresh rate of 144Hz and a fast response time of 1ms, you will enjoy the best viewing experience and the smoothest gaming experience at the same time.

MSI Intros The Optix MAG273 And Optix MAG273R - Both Monitors Feature And IPS Panel With A High Refresh Speed At 144MHz

MSI's Optix MAG273 / Optix MAG273R gaming monitors are equipped with an IPS panel that produces no image distortion and minimum color shifts when viewed from different angles. Additionally, the IPS panel will offer clear images and instantly optimize screen color and brightness to ensure that you enjoy every scene at its best.

The MSI Optix MAG273 / Optix MAG273R is equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It will undoubtedly be beneficial to professional gamers, especially those playing fast-moving games. Games like first-person shooters, fighters, racing sims, real-time strategy, and sports will no longer look quirky since MSI's monitor will be able to keep up with any FPS your graphic card produces.

Comes With The Ability To Customize Display Settings - Night Vision Is Included

Optix MAG273 / Optix MAG273R is further strengthened by the Gaming OSD App, which allows you to control your monitor display under a software window. You can even customize display settings for different software in the app, it will then automatically apply the presets once you start using the software. Last but not least, the Gaming OSD App allows you to use in-game hotkeys to adjust display settings.





High Dynamic Range (HDR) display delivers better color and contrast accuracy. MSI's Optix MAG273 / Optix MAG273R is equipped with HDR technology that can produce images with more details, a wider range of colors, and look more similar to what is seen by the human eye when compared to traditional monitors.