MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard, Features New ‘OC Engine’ & PCIe Gen 5 Support

MSI has demonstrated its Non-K Intel Alder Lake CPU overclocking capabilities on the latest MAG B660 series motherboards with the new 'OC Engine'.

MSI Overclocks Intel Alder Lake Core i5-12400 To 5.1 GHz On Its MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard Thanks To New 'OC Engine' Design

We all love to see when mainstream and budget tier motherboards allow users to overclock just as well as high-end products. Well, MSI has done just that with its new 'OC Engine' featured on the MSI MAG B660M Mortar MAX WIFI DDR4 motherboard.

PCIe Gen5 clock generator from Renesas

BCLK OC = MSI OC Engine

Leaker, chi11eddog, went on to post some pictures of the MSI MAG B660M Mortar Max WIFI DDR4 motherboard which hosts a range of special features such as the 'OC Engine' which is an external clock generator featured on the motherboard to support Non-K BLCK overclocking. Along with this, we also get to see pictures of the PCIe Gen 5 clock generator from Renesas which has been used on this specific motherboard.

We were able to get some more information regarding the Non-K Intel Alder Lake CPU OC support on the MAG B660M Mortar MAX WIFI DDR4 motherboard which shows that the company has also tested their new OC Engine and published some interesting results. The motherboard maker was able to achieve a hefty overclock of 5.1 GHz across all cores using a 127.5 MHz BCLK on the Core i5-12400 CPU. That's a 16% clock speed increase for all cores compared to the standard 4.4 GHz boost which is only valid for 1-2 cores.

MSI also published the Cinebench R23 performance of the overclocked Intel Alder Lake Core i5-12400 CPU using its MAG B660M Mortar MAX WIFI DDR4 motherboard. At stock, the CPU scores 12525 in the multi-threading tests but with the new OC Engine overclocking, the CPU achieves a score of 15843 points which marks a 26% increase in performance. This will net you similar CPU performance as the Core i5-12600K with higher efficiency and a much lower cost. In summary:

MAG B660M MORTAR MAX WIDI DDR4 equips an external PCIe Gen5 clock generator from Renesas.

The clock generator is helpful for higher BCLK overclocking capability.

Intel Core i5-12400 is overclocked to 5.1GHz and stable running Cinebench R23. The stock all-core turbo boost frequency is 4.0GHz. The performance is 26% higher.





This is fantastic news for budget or mainstream users who have non-K Intel Alder Lake CPUs and want to gain some extra performance. The Intel Core i5-12400F is currently listed for $169 US and the MSI MAG B660M Mortar is listed for $159.99 US which makes for a decent budget build plus, you don't have to worry about the expensive DDR5 memory kits as the board supports the DDR4 standard.