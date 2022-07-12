MSI Commences 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU BIOS Support For Z690, H670, B660 Motherboards

Like other manufacturers, MSI too has started rolling out its latest BIOS firmware to support Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs on Z690, H670, and B660 motherboards.
MSI Rolls Out Z690, H670, B660 Motherboard BIOS Firmware To Support Intel's Next-Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs
MSI will be gradually rolling out the BIOS firmware for its entire list of 600-series motherboards as it ensures full support for Intel's next-gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs which are supposed to launch later this year.
Currently, MSI has rolled out the BIOS for the following Z690, H670, & B660 boards:
|Z690
|BIOS Version
|MEG Z690 UNIFY-X
|7D28vA6
|MEG Z690I UNIFY
|7D29v17
|MPG Z690 EDGE WIFI
|7D31vH7
|MPG Z690 EDGE WIFI DDR4
|7D31v17
|MAG Z690M MORTAR WIFI
|7D42vB7
|PRO Z690-A WIFI
|7D25vA7
|PRO Z690-A WIFI DDR4
|7D25v17
|PRO Z690-A
|7D25vA7
|PRO Z690-A DDR4
|7D25v17
|B660
|BIOS Version
|MAG B660 TOMAHAWK EVA e-PROJECT
|7D41vH6
|MAG B660 TOMAHAWK WIFI
|7D41vA6
|MAG B660 TOMAHAWK WIFI DDR4
|7D41v27
|MAG B660M MORTAR WIFI DDR4
|7D42v17
|MAG B660M MORTAR DDR4
|7D42v17
|MAG B660M BAZOOKA
|7D43vM6
|MAG B660M BAZOOKA DDR4
|7D43vH7
|PRO B660-A
|7D59vA7
|PRO B660M-A WIFI
|7D43vA7
|PRO B660M-A
|7D43vA7
|PRO B660M-VC WIFI DDR4
|7D37v17
|PRO B660M-G
|7D45vA6
|PRO B660M-G DDR4
|7D45v18
|PRO B660M-B
|7D45vA6
|PRO B660M-B DDR4
|7D45v18
|PRO B660M-E DDR4
|7D46v27
|PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI DDR4
|7D37v17
|H610
|BIOS Version
|PRO H610M-G DDR4
|7D46v17
|PRO H610M-B DDR4
|7D46v17
|PRO H610M-C EX DDR4
|7D56vA4
|PRO H610M-C EX
|7D56v16
The motherboard manufacturer will also be rolling out the latest BIOS firmware for the remaining Z690, H670, and B660 lineup in the coming weeks which will allow users to be ready for the 13th Gen chips at launch.
The Intel Raptor Lake Desktop CPU lineup will be offering more cores, more cache, increased I/O capabilities, and faster multi-threading performance along with some insane clock speeds. The CPUs are expected to launch later this year and will also get new motherboards under the 700-series chipset family but those who want to retain their existing platforms, they can do so by loading the latest BIOS firmware for their respective motherboard through the official link.
