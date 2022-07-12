Menu
MSI Commences 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU BIOS Support For Z690, H670, B660 Motherboards

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 12, 2022
Like other manufacturers, MSI too has started rolling out its latest BIOS firmware to support Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs on Z690, H670, and B660 motherboards.

MSI Rolls Out Z690, H670, B660 Motherboard BIOS Firmware To Support Intel's Next-Gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs

MSI will be gradually rolling out the BIOS firmware for its entire list of 600-series motherboards as it ensures full support for Intel's next-gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs which are supposed to launch later this year.

Several MSI Z690, H670, and B660 motherboards are now receiving Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU BIOS support. (Image Source: MSI)

Currently, MSI has rolled out the BIOS for the following Z690, H670, & B660 boards:

Z690 BIOS Version
MEG Z690 UNIFY-X 7D28vA6
MEG Z690I UNIFY 7D29v17
MPG Z690 EDGE WIFI 7D31vH7
MPG Z690 EDGE WIFI DDR4 7D31v17
MAG Z690M MORTAR WIFI 7D42vB7
PRO Z690-A WIFI 7D25vA7
PRO Z690-A WIFI DDR4 7D25v17
PRO Z690-A 7D25vA7
PRO Z690-A DDR4 7D25v17
B660 BIOS Version
MAG B660 TOMAHAWK EVA e-PROJECT 7D41vH6
MAG B660 TOMAHAWK WIFI 7D41vA6
MAG B660 TOMAHAWK WIFI DDR4 7D41v27
MAG B660M MORTAR WIFI DDR4 7D42v17
MAG B660M MORTAR DDR4 7D42v17
MAG B660M BAZOOKA 7D43vM6
MAG B660M BAZOOKA DDR4 7D43vH7
PRO B660-A 7D59vA7
PRO B660M-A WIFI 7D43vA7
PRO B660M-A 7D43vA7
PRO B660M-VC WIFI DDR4 7D37v17
PRO B660M-G 7D45vA6
PRO B660M-G DDR4 7D45v18
PRO B660M-B 7D45vA6
PRO B660M-B DDR4 7D45v18
PRO B660M-E DDR4 7D46v27
PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI DDR4 7D37v17
H610 BIOS Version
PRO H610M-G DDR4 7D46v17
PRO H610M-B DDR4 7D46v17
PRO H610M-C EX DDR4 7D56vA4
PRO H610M-C EX 7D56v16

The motherboard manufacturer will also be rolling out the latest BIOS firmware for the remaining Z690, H670, and B660 lineup in the coming weeks which will allow users to be ready for the 13th Gen chips at launch.

The Intel Raptor Lake Desktop CPU lineup will be offering more cores, more cache, increased I/O capabilities, and faster multi-threading performance along with some insane clock speeds. The CPUs are expected to launch later this year and will also get new motherboards under the 700-series chipset family but those who want to retain their existing platforms, they can do so by loading the latest BIOS firmware for their respective motherboard through the official link.

