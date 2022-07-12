MSI Commences 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU BIOS Support For Z690, H670, B660 Motherboards

Like other manufacturers, MSI too has started rolling out its latest BIOS firmware to support Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs on Z690, H670, and B660 motherboards.

MSI will be gradually rolling out the BIOS firmware for its entire list of 600-series motherboards as it ensures full support for Intel's next-gen Raptor Lake Desktop CPUs which are supposed to launch later this year.

Several MSI Z690, H670, and B660 motherboards are now receiving Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU BIOS support. (Image Source: MSI)

Currently, MSI has rolled out the BIOS for the following Z690, H670, & B660 boards:

Z690 BIOS Version MEG Z690 UNIFY-X 7D28vA6 MEG Z690I UNIFY 7D29v17 MPG Z690 EDGE WIFI 7D31vH7 MPG Z690 EDGE WIFI DDR4 7D31v17 MAG Z690M MORTAR WIFI 7D42vB7 PRO Z690-A WIFI 7D25vA7 PRO Z690-A WIFI DDR4 7D25v17 PRO Z690-A 7D25vA7 PRO Z690-A DDR4 7D25v17 B660 BIOS Version MAG B660 TOMAHAWK EVA e-PROJECT 7D41vH6 MAG B660 TOMAHAWK WIFI 7D41vA6 MAG B660 TOMAHAWK WIFI DDR4 7D41v27 MAG B660M MORTAR WIFI DDR4 7D42v17 MAG B660M MORTAR DDR4 7D42v17 MAG B660M BAZOOKA 7D43vM6 MAG B660M BAZOOKA DDR4 7D43vH7 PRO B660-A 7D59vA7 PRO B660M-A WIFI 7D43vA7 PRO B660M-A 7D43vA7 PRO B660M-VC WIFI DDR4 7D37v17 PRO B660M-G 7D45vA6 PRO B660M-G DDR4 7D45v18 PRO B660M-B 7D45vA6 PRO B660M-B DDR4 7D45v18 PRO B660M-E DDR4 7D46v27 PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI DDR4 7D37v17 H610 BIOS Version PRO H610M-G DDR4 7D46v17 PRO H610M-B DDR4 7D46v17 PRO H610M-C EX DDR4 7D56vA4 PRO H610M-C EX 7D56v16

The motherboard manufacturer will also be rolling out the latest BIOS firmware for the remaining Z690, H670, and B660 lineup in the coming weeks which will allow users to be ready for the 13th Gen chips at launch.

The Intel Raptor Lake Desktop CPU lineup will be offering more cores, more cache, increased I/O capabilities, and faster multi-threading performance along with some insane clock speeds. The CPUs are expected to launch later this year and will also get new motherboards under the 700-series chipset family but those who want to retain their existing platforms, they can do so by loading the latest BIOS firmware for their respective motherboard through the official link.