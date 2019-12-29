Montech Releases the Fighter 400 and Fighter 600 Gaming PC cases

Montech, a Tawainese manufacturer of PC components, is introducing the Fighter 400 and Fighter 600 PC cases which are planned to be very competitively priced. The Fighter 400 is expected to cost $49.99, and the Fighter 600 is designed to cost $53.99, which makes these PC cases very available to all budget categories.

Montech, a rising star in the enthusiast PC case market, is making its first budget PC cases!

These PC cases have some fantastic features like:

Tempered Glass Panel Both the Fighter 400 and the Fighter 600 PC case come with the tempered glass panel, which allows you to see the fantastic PC components.

Pre-Installed Fans The pre-installed fans vary between the two different models of these PC cases, the Fighter 400 PC case comes with a single 120 mm blue LED fan located in the rear of the case. The Fighter 600 PC case has substantially more fans offering a total of four 120 mm fans that do provide RGB lights. Both cases offer both top and bottom dust filters to ensure that your RGB fans stay as bright as ever!

Water Cooling Support The Fighter 400 PC case offers support for 120 / 240 / 280 / 360 mm radiators, which is substantially more when compared Fighter 600 PC case only supports 120 / 240 mm radiator.

Clearance The Fighter 400 PC case offers support for a graphics card length up to 330 mm while having a CPU cooler supported height of up to 160 mm tall.



The Fighter 600 PC case does offer support for an immersively large graphics card of 310 mm while having a CPU cooler supported height of up to 165 mm tall.

IO ports Both of these cases provides an industry-standard USB 3.0 / USB 2.0 ports are present, the Fighter 600 offers one USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, while also offering headphone and a microphone port. The Fighter 400 offers the same USB ports as the Fighter 600 while combining the headphone and microphone port into a single port.

Expandability These cases do offer a varying amount of drive bays with the Fighter 600 PC case having one more 2.5" SSD while the Fighter 400, which has a total of two 2.5" SSD and two 3.5" HDD bays. Each case offers seven expansion slots that are accessible from the back of the case.

Power Supply Support The Fighter 400 PC case offers support for the power supply to be mounted in the back, which is hidden by the shielded PSU compartment, while the Fighter 600 provides the power supply to be installed in either the bottom of the front of the case.



With no release date currently set and neither the Fighter 400 or the Fighter 600 showing in an online market, the prices are just from Montech's release statement.