MONTECH Launches TITAN GOLD ATX 3.0 Power Supply Series

MONTECH announces the TITAN GOLD power supply series, supporting ATX 3.0 motherboards and PCIe Gen 5.0 connections, which is ideal for the newer NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards that utilize the 12VHPWR connector for superfast and energy-efficient power consumption.

The new TITAN GOLD from MONTECH utilizes one hundred percent Japanese capacitors with a temperature rating of 105°C to ensure users will have reliable power for the individual system and fantastic stability. The new PSU maintains an ultra-low noise through the FDB (Fluid Dynamic Bearing) fan that aids with zero RPM modes during low tolerance uses. And users can expect the MONTECH TITAN GOLD to be 80Plus Gold and Cybenetics Gold certified.

The MONTECH TITAN GOLD PSU series is available in four flavors with different price points:

TITAN GOLD 750W ($139, not currently available for sale on Amazon)

TITAN GOLD 850W ($149)

TITAN GOLD 1000W ($169)

TITAN GOLD 1200W ($199)

MONTECH's TITAN GOLD PSU produces up to 600W of power consumption and can sustain up to two hundred percent of excursions or power spikes during consumption. The new PSU uses an advanced half-bridge LLC and Synchronous Rectifier (SR) technology. The TITAN GOLD power supply utilizes DC-to-DC conversion to allow for specific voltages of 1.8%, minimizing ripple noise un 18mV and helping to look out for unbalanced loads.

The fan on the TITAN GOLD measures 135mm and utilizes the zero RPM mode until the PSU reaches 40% loads, and then only produces 27 dBA levels while the fan spins at 1400 RPM. MONTECH's 10-year warranty protects the power supply (OPP, OVP, UVP, SCP, OCP, and OTP protection) so users can guarantee long life from one of the top brands on the market.

Users can purchase the new MONTECH TITAN GOLD power supply unit in three of the four configurations on the Amazon MONTECH web page. The MONTECH TITAN GOLD 750W variant is to release soon, but no date has been given at the time of writing.

TITAN GOLD PSU Specifications Product Name TITAN GOLD 750W TITAN GOLD 850W TITAN GOLD 1000W TITAN GOLD 1200W Dimensions (LxWxH) 160x150x86mm Standard ATX 3.0 Wattage 750W 850W 1000W 12000W Efficiency 80 PLUS GOLD Topology Half-Bridge LLC + SR+ DC - DC Fan Premium 135mm FDB fan Protection OVP, OCP, OPP, OTP, SCP, UVP PFC Type Active PFC Warranty 10 Years

News Source: MONTECH