Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update Ver. 11.0.1.0 Is Now Live; Playable Demo Has Been Temporarily Removed from Steam

The first Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update is now live on PC and Nintendo Switch, introducing plenty of new content to the latest entry in the series by CAPCOM.

Title Update Ver. 11.0.1.0 introduces four new monsters, new afflicted monsters, a new quest system, new weapons, armor and layered equipment, the Quirious Crafting system and more. Full patch notes can be found below.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update Ver. 11.0.1.0 Main Additions / Changes

New Story Elements

★ New monsters have been added and will appear in Gathering Hub quests.

★ New afflicted monsters have been added to the game.

★ New quests have been added.

★ A new quest system, Anomaly Investigations, has been added. Anomaly investigations will become available after completing the main story and progressing further in the game.

★ A new locale has been added: Forlorn Arena.

★ New weapons, armor, layered equipment, and skills have been added.

★ New facility added related to the Anomaly Investigations.

★ Qurious Crafting is now available as a new feature at the Smithy.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Title Update Ver. 11.0.1.0 New System Elements

★ New Guild Card pages, awards, and titles have been added.

★ Two new speech timings have been added to Auto Shoutouts: "When the monster is pacified" and "When the monster is delirious".

– You can now select a Badge of Heroes which will display next to your Hunter's name.

– A new option has been added: "Hunter Connect Invite Settings".

Steam-Version-Only Additions and Changes

★ New Steam achievements have been added.

These achievements can be unlocked by obtaining the Guild Card medals added in Ver.10.0.2.0.

Achievements for new medals added in Ver.11.0.1.0 will be available in the next update, Free Title Update 2.

In other news, CAPCOM confirmed today that the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak playable demo has been made temporarily unavailable. No reason has been specified for the removal, and no time estimate has been provided for its return.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch worldwide. You can learn more about the expansion by checking out my review:

With its huge number of new and returning monsters, new gameplay mechanics, and great refinements to the formula, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the massive expansion that the latest entry in the series deserved to get. While the jump from High Rank to Master Rank doesn't feel as big as it was in previous entries in the series, Sunbreak does so many things well that most of the hunters traveling to Elgado and the Citadel will hardly be bothered by it.