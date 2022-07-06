Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak New Mod Introduces Additional Great Sword Camera Option

A new Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak mod that is now available for download introduces a new camera option for the Great Sword weapon.

The ActionCamera mod introduces a new camera option similar to that seen in Monster Hunter World that makes the True Charged Slash and Hunting Edge attacks feel more impactful. While the camera effect isn't as good as that seen in the previous entry in the series, its addition is definitely welcome.

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak ActionCamera mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

The Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak expansion has been released last week on PC and Nintendo Switch. The expansion introduces new maps, new monsters, and new gameplay mechanics, and it is an essential purchase for those who loved the base game, as I highlighted in my review.

With its huge number of new and returning monsters, new gameplay mechanics, and great refinements to the formula, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the massive expansion that the latest entry in the series deserved to get. While the jump from High Rank to Master Rank doesn't feel as big as it was in previous entries in the series, Sunbreak does so many things well that most of the hunters traveling to Elgado and the Citadel will hardly be bothered by it.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch worldwide.