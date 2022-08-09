Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak First Update Launches on August 10th; New Monsters, Anomaly Quests Detailed

The first Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak title update is coming soon to PC and Nintendo Switch, bringing tons of new content to the expansion of the latest entry in the series by CAPCOM.

As confirmed during today's Digital Event, Title Update 1, game version 11, which brings new monsters like Lucent Nargacuga and Seething Bazelguese, the Forlorn Arena map, and more, will go live tomorrow, August 10th.

Today's Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Digital Event also confirmed other unannounced additions. Alongside the already mentioned Lucent Nargacuga and Seething Bazelguese, the new update will introduce Silver Rathalos and Golden Rathian, new Anomaly Quests sporting new Afflicted monsters, and new Anomaly Investigations, special quests whose level can be decided by the player, but details will be randomized.

Even without the new content coming to the game, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is a more than worthy purchase for any fan of the series who loved Rise, as it introduces not only many new monsters but some new mechanics like Skill Switch Swap that improve the experience considerably, as I highlighted in my review:

With its huge number of new and returning monsters, new gameplay mechanics, and great refinements to the formula, Sunbreak is the massive expansion that the latest entry in the series deserved to get. While the jump from High Rank to Master Rank doesn't feel as big as it was in previous entries in the series, Sunbreak does so many things well that most of the hunters traveling to Elgado and the Citadel will hardly be bothered by it.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch worldwide. The first title update goes live tomorrow, August 10th, on both formats.