Monster Hunter Rise Modding Tool REFramework Updated to Work With Sunbreak Expansion
REFramework, a widely-used Monster Hunter Rise modding tool, has been updated today to work with the Sunbreak expansion.
The tool, which also comes with a variety of fixes that improve the experience, required an update following the release of the game's latest version, which added not only support for the Sunbreak expansion but also new gameplay tweaks and features, such as NVIDIA DLSS support.
The Monster Hunter Rise modding tool REFramework can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak was released on June 30th on PC and Nintendo Switch. With tons of new content, quality of life improvements, and new gameplay mechanics, it is a worthy purchase for all those who loved the base game, as I highlighted in my review.
With its huge number of new and returning monsters, new gameplay mechanics, and great refinements to the formula, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the massive expansion that the latest entry in the series deserved to get. While the jump from High Rank to Master Rank doesn't feel as big as it was in previous entries in the series, Sunbreak does so many things well that most of the hunters traveling to Elgado and the Citadel will hardly be bothered by it.
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch worldwide.
A new adventure in a distant land
Renowned as the "Fierce Flame of Kamura” since the events of Monster Hunter Rise, you must set sail to uncover the cause of a terrible threat facing a kingdom across the sea!
New enemies arrive, old foes return
Arriving in Elgado Outpost, you discover that the abnormal events threatening this kingdom are caused by Malzeno, Lunagaron and Garangolm – terrifying monsters known locally as the Three Lords. In addition to these new enemies, You must also face old foes as series monsters not featured in Monster Hunter Rise make their return!
Deeper gameplay
Your trusty Wirebug returns and is more useful than ever, with the addition of new abilities for all 14 weapon types that bring a new level of flexibility and depth to the hunting action.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 32.99
USD 299.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter