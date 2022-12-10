Monarch Smart Tractors Are Now Run By NVIDIA’s Jetson Xavier SOC

NVIDIA Jetson platform allows enterprises and developers to offer several options for artificial intelligence and machine learning through its System on a Chip (SoC) products, such as the Jetson Xavier. Recently, start-up company Monarch introduced tractors with intelligent computing and energy efficiency with their new MK-V tractor series that utilizes the Jetson Xavier SoC.

The Monarch MK-V is the company's introduction to smart tractors for commercial use. Monarch recently reported that the MK-V series would help reduce costs compared to standard tractors that utilize fuel, saving consumers $2,600/year.

The company has created a complete 100% electric tractor that does not require the driver to perform the system operations. The tractor is autonomous, driven only by the data programmed into the system onboard which is an NVIDIA Jetson design.

This is a momentous day for Monarch Tractor that has been years in the making. Our team has worked tirelessly and relentlessly with a mission to make farming more profitable and sustainable. We’re proud to see our commitment to technological innovation and sustainable solutions culminate in celebrating our first tractor off the production line, which, I might add, is powered by renewable energy. — Praveen Penmetsa, co-founder & CEO, Monarch Tractor

The new tractor uses six NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX SOMs, an eight-core ARM64 "Carmel" architecture CPU, and a 512 CUDA Volta core GPU. The system supports FP32, FP16, and INT8, offering 1.3 TFLOPS of single-precision floating-point performance while consuming less than 20 watts of power. The performance of the Tensor core is up to 20 TOPs, but unlocked, the user can receive consumption levels of 30W and 30 TOPs.

We are pleased to partner with Monarch Tractor as its first customer, accelerating our deep commitment to sustainability while supporting a business driving future-forward innovation in agriculture technology. As we build a leading global premium, fine wine and craft spirits portfolio, comprised of some of the world’s top vineyards including To Kalon (whose organic certification is expected in early 2023), we are focused on protecting and amplifying our resources while producing the highest quality wines and spirits in the world. Being the first to leverage the Founder Series MK V affords us an industry-first opportunity to do so, and we congratulate Monarch on this exciting launch.

— Robert Hanson, President of Constellation Brands’ Wine & Spirits division

For business inquiries and to reserve the Monarch MK-V Tractor, you can find more information on the company's website.

