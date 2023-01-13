MINISFORUM Intros Neptune HX99G Mini PC: Equipped With AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX & Radeon RX 6600M For $839 US

MINISFORUM has unveiled another brand new AMD Mini PC featuring the Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, Radeon RX 6600M GPU & starting at $839 US.

MINISFORUM Combines AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX & Radeon RX 6600M In Its Neptune HX99G Mini PC, Starting at $839 US

Press Release: Minisforum introduced a new variant called HX99G in its Neptune portfolio today. It is an upgraded version of the first member, the HX90G (5900HX processor + RX6600M GPU), which was announced in May 2022 before going up for sale in September 2022.

The Neptune HX99G looks practically identical to the HX90G. Measuring 205 x 203 x 69 mm (8.1" x 8" x 2.7"), both models feature 45 watts, 8-cores/16-threads graphics, and the same laptop-class discrete GPU. However, it updates the Ryzen 9 5900HX with a faster Ryzen 9 6900HX and replaces the two DP ports with two speedier USB4 ports.

The AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU integrates all eight cores based on the Zen 3+ microarchitecture. It’s clocked at 3.3 (guaranteed base clock) to 4.9 GHz (max boost). Ryzen 6000 brings a slew of technological advancements, like support for USB 4, PCI-E Gen 4, DDR5-4800MT/s, WIFI 6, and Bluetooth 5.2.

The other AMD performance component is the RDNA 2 graphics architecture Radeon RX 6600M (GDDR6 8GB) with a TDP of up to 100 watts. Users can expect to utilize the full performance of this dedicated GPU to handle professional-class photo and video editing as well as content creation. Also, this GPU packs enough firepower to hit 60 frames per second at 1080p (depending on the specific game and settings).

HX99G adopts the same cooling solution as the HX90G. It has 7- heat-pipes (3 for CPU and 4 for GPU) and dual fans inside. The computers use liquid metal on the CPU and GPU and have cases that incorporate carbon fiber. The excellent heat dissipation design enables the HX99G to maintain relatively low noise even under full load.

As for the storage, users can build their own RAM up to 64 GB. Besides the default M.2 2280 PCIe4.0 SSD (up to 2TB) slot, an extra M.2 2280 SSD slot (Support NGFF SATA or NVMe PCIe4.0 SSD) is also provided for expansion.

HX99G supports quad display: two 4K/60 Hz displays through HDMI 2.0 and two 8K/60 Hz displays through USB 4. Other ports include:

Power Button

USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C Port

Microphone Jack

Headphone Jack

USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A Port

RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port

USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Port x 3

Power Supply

The price for barebone (No RAM, No SSD, and No OS) starts at US $839. Minisforum offers up to 64GB RAM and 1TB SSD configuration options. Following are the listed configurations for the MINISFORUM HX99G Mini PC:

HX99G Barebone Kit - $839 US

HX99G 16GB + 512GB - $979 US

HX99G 32GB + 512GB - $1039 US

HX99G 32GB + 1 TB - $1079 US

HX99G 64GB + 1 TB - $1199 US