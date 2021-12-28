Mass Effect Andromeda New 8K Video Shows the Game Running With Beyond All Limits Ray Tracing Preset

Mass Effect Andromeda, like pretty much every game released in the past few years, can benefit from ray tracing, even if not implemented in the proper way.

A new 8K video shared by Digital Dreams on YouTube shows the latest entry in the Mass Effect series running with the Beyond all Limits ray tracing ReShade preset. While it doesn't exactly revolutionize the way the game looks, the preset improves lighting visibly in darker locations.

Mass Effect Andromeda is the latest entry in the series developed by BioWare, and one of the most controversial. While the combat and growth system are solid, the game's clichèd story, bad writing, and uninteresting characters make the game not as good as its predecessor, as I highlighted in my review.

Mass Effect Andromeda is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.