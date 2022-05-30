Mario Strikers Battle League May Get at Least 10 Characters After Launch
Mario Strikers Battle League may get at least 10 additional characters after launch, according to new datamined information.
As reported by @Wipeoutjack7, the upcoming new entry in the Mario sports series features a total of 20 character slots. As the game will only feature 10 characters at launch, it is likely the 10 additional slots will be used for characters that will be made available after launch via the already confirmed post-launch free DLC.
Mario Strikers has 10 characters at launch, but 20 character slots. Looks like there may be an additional 10 coming through the recently announced free DLC. pic.twitter.com/PCGSlDOzoB
Mario Strikers Battle League launches on Nintendo Switch on June 10th worldwide.
Introducing Strike, a 5-on-5, soccer-like sport with no rules -- do whatever it takes to win! Get gritty and try to score the most goals by tackling enemies, using items, and pulling off score-boosting Hyper Strikes. Super Mario series mainstays like Peach, Toad, and Yoshi put their cleats (and stats) to the pitch and will stop at nothing to score. Customize your characters with gear that can augment their stats and appearance. Take the carnage online or pass the ball to players locally -- just look out for the electric fence.
- Join an online club to push and shove your way up the ranks - Band together with up to 20 strikers online and compete against other clubs for points. Find the right club for you, team up with friends, and bring your own striker style to the table. Strive to become the world’s top club each season!
- Pummel the pitch with up to 8 players - 8 players can go for the goal on one Nintendo Switch system, with local wireless, or online. Bring along a secondary striker on the same system in online battles, too. Locally, 4 players on each team can go cleat-to-cleat in individual matches.
