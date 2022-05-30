Mario Strikers Battle League May Get at Least 10 Characters After Launch

Mario Strikers Battle League may get at least 10 additional characters after launch, according to new datamined information.

As reported by @Wipeoutjack7, the upcoming new entry in the Mario sports series features a total of 20 character slots. As the game will only feature 10 characters at launch, it is likely the 10 additional slots will be used for characters that will be made available after launch via the already confirmed post-launch free DLC.

Mario Strikers has 10 characters at launch, but 20 character slots. Looks like there may be an additional 10 coming through the recently announced free DLC. pic.twitter.com/PCGSlDOzoB — Jack (@Wipeoutjack7) May 27, 2022

Mario Strikers Battle League launches on Nintendo Switch on June 10th worldwide.