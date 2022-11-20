Linux 6.2 Rolls Out More Intel Meteor Lake Graphics Driver Code

We may still not see the enablement of Intel's Meteor Lake in Linux until version 6.2, due out in a year (if not 2024), but that does not stop companies like Intel from ensuring that the next generations will work with minor issues. This weekend, Intel added the final push of drm-intel-gt-changes for Linux v6.2.

Intel makes more preparations for Intel Meteor Lake Linux graphics driver code in Linux 6.2

Currently, the Linux kernel is on version 6.1-rc6, where developers are finalizing the DRM (Direct Rendering Manager) subsystem so that no more new codes can be added into DRM-Next before Linux 6.2 allows for the inclusion of more codes.

The last pull of features for the drm-intel-gt-next in Linux 6.2 saw limiting the GuC kernel to a new "normal" priority setting, memory management maintenance (TTM and userptr), GSC CS improvements, and Meteor Lake graphics enablement, which has been consistently added throughout the last several months. Included in the newest update is the Graphics micro (µ) Controller (GuC) removal of privilege feature that is also being introduced into Linux 6.2. The GSC CS microcontroller is located inside the GT media code so that the new CS, or Command Streamer code, can communicate with the graphics on a system. GSC CS is part of the GSConnect, an implementation of KDE Connect. KDE Connect allows the transfer of data and communication between computers.

drm-intel-gt-next-2022-11-18: Core Changes: Backmerge of drm-next Driver Changes: Restore probe_range behaviour for userptr (Matt A)

Fix use-after-free on lmem_userfault_list (Matt A)

Never purge busy TTM objects (Matt A)

Meteorlake enabling (Daniele, Badal, Daniele, Stuart, Aravind, Alan)

Demote GuC kernel contexts to normal priority (John)

Use RC6 residency types as arguments to residency functions (Ashutosh, Rodrigo, Jani)

Convert some legacy DRM debugging macros to new ones (Tvrtko)

Don't deadlock GuC busyness stats vs reset (John)

Remove excessive line feeds in GuC state dumps (John)

Use i915_sg_dma_sizes() for all backends (Matt A)

Prefer REG_FIELD_GET in intel_rps_get_cagf (Ashutosh, Rodrigo)

Use GEN12_RPSTAT register for GT freq (Don, Badal, Ashutosh)

Remove unwanted TTM ghost obj check (Matt A)

Update workaround documentation (Lucas)

Meteor Lake is the next step in Intel's family of processors. The 14th Gen Core series, the newest processors, will offer new Xe cores integrated on the same chiplet die along with a set of new CPU and IO IPs.

Intel hasn't stopped at Linux 6.2. The company is reported to begin working on Linux 6.3, covering Intel's 15th Gen Core processor family. However, even though we are a few years from seeing Linux 6.3 come to light, that does not stop any companies from beginning preparations.

You can find the changes since the last commit for drm-intel-gt-next-2202-11-03 here, which is available at the Git repository here.

News Sources: Phoronix, Freedesktop.org