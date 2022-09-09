Menu
Company

LIAN LI Unveils SP850 PSU, An 850W SFX Design With Gen 5 Connector

Jason R. Wilson
Sep 9, 2022
LIAN LI Unveils SP850 PSU, An 850W SFX Design With Gen 5 Connector 1

LIAN LI has revealed itsnew SP850 SFX PSU, offering 850 Watts of power in an SFX form factor with PCIe Gen 5.0 connectivity. The new PSU also comes in a smaller form factor and two colors, black & white, in an aluminum housing.

The SP850 PSU from LIAN LI offers 850W of power and PCIe 5.0 connectivity in an SFX enclosure

The SP850 PSU from LIAN LI offers 80 PLUS GOLD efficiency certification with completely modular braided cables to maintain a clean aesthetic in any computer setup. Utilizing high durability Japanese electrolytic capacitors allows the PSU to last for longer amounts of use than nominal PSUs on the market. LIAN LI has also included a PCIe 5.0 (12+4 pin) power cable to maintain the newest standard in power connectivity.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
AORUS’s PCIe Gen 5 Quad NVMe M.2 SSD Add In Card Offers Up To 16 GB Capacities & 60 GB/s Bandwidth
screenshot-2022-09-08-111619
screenshot-2022-09-08-111633
screenshot-2022-09-08-111643
screenshot-2022-09-08-111657
screenshot-2022-09-08-111709
screenshot-2022-09-08-111724
screenshot-2022-09-08-111742
screenshot-2022-09-08-111755
2 of 9

LIAN LI SP850 PSU highlights:

  • 80 PLUS GOLD Efficiency
  • Fully modular braided cables for a clean look
  • High durability Japanese electrolytic capacitors
  • ZERO RPM mode under 40% load for silent operation
  • Sleek and classic exterior with brushed aluminum housing
  • OVP/OPP/SCP/UVP/OCP/OTP protection
  • PCIe 5.0 (12+4 pin) power cable included

The SP850 acquires 91.55% efficiency 115VAC at 50% load, which fringes near the 80PLUS PLATINIUM condition at 92% efficiency 115VAC at 50%, providing less power wastage. The LIAN LI SP850 PSU runs quietly, featuring a 92mm hydraulic bearing fan, operating using a "zero RPM mode" until the power supply unit arrives at 40% load or once the ambient temperature reaches 60°C.

The new PSU uses premium Japanese electrolytic capacitors that provide excellent durability and long-term dependability. LIAN LI prides itself on the long stability of its products.

Included with the SP850 PSU is a PCIe 5.0 12-pin power connector, which is 16 AWG thick to transfer 350W- 400W and does not need an adaptor for the up-to-date and compatible graphics cards. And, to achieve a clean look for any PC rig, the SP850 offers all the essential braided cables to assure consumers that they will be able to limit cable clutter and higher aesthetics.

The LIAN LI SP850 PSU features:

  • OCP (Over Current Protection)
  • OVP (Over Voltage Protection)
  • SCP (Short Circuit Protection)
  • OPP (Over Power Protection)
  • UVP (Over Voltage Protection)
  • OTP (Over Temperature Protection)

The SP850 PSU also features an inrush current limiter that creates stable operating conditions.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Samsung Begins Taking Pre-Orders For $3,500 Odyssey Ark 55″ & 165Hz Gaming Display

The company offers a 5-year limited warranty to reflect the confidence in the quality of its high-performance SFX PSU.

MODEL SP850
DIMENSIONS (D)100 mm X (W)63.5mm X (H)125 mm
POWER SUPPLY DESIGN Fully modular
COLOR Black / White
MATERIAL Steel/brushed aluminum housing
FORM FACTOR SFX
CERTIFICATION 80 PLUS Gold
POWER SUPPLY DESIGN Fully modular
MAX. DC OUTPUT 850W
COMBINED +3.3V & +5V 100W
COMBINED +12V
 840W
INPUT VOLTAGE 100-240Vrms
INPUT FREQUENCY RANGE 50Hz-60Hz
PFC Active PFC(PF)>0.90 at full load
EFFICIENCY 93.53% MAX
PROTECTIVE CIRCUIT OCP OVP OTP OPP SCP UVP
CONNECTORS 1 x 24/20-Pin motherboard connector (300mm) x1pcs
1 x 8/4+4 Pin CPU/ATX 12V connector (600mm) x2pcs
1 x 8/6+2 Pin PCle connector (400mm) x1pcs
2 x 8/6+2 Pin PCle connector (400mm-120mm) x1pcs
4 x SATA connector (120mm120mm-120mm-120mm) x2pcs
4 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector (120mm-120mm-120mm- 120mm) x1pcs
NOISE LEVEL 17.1-40.6DBA
FAN RPM 1000-2800 RPM
BEARING TYPE HYB
WARRANTY
 5 years

The LIAN LI SP850 PSU is now available at Newegg, Caseking, and OCUK.

News Sources: LIAN LI on Twitter, LIAN LI

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order