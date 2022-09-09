LIAN LI Unveils SP850 PSU, An 850W SFX Design With Gen 5 Connector

LIAN LI has revealed itsnew SP850 SFX PSU, offering 850 Watts of power in an SFX form factor with PCIe Gen 5.0 connectivity. The new PSU also comes in a smaller form factor and two colors, black & white, in an aluminum housing.

The SP850 PSU from LIAN LI offers 850W of power and PCIe 5.0 connectivity in an SFX enclosure

The SP850 PSU from LIAN LI offers 80 PLUS GOLD efficiency certification with completely modular braided cables to maintain a clean aesthetic in any computer setup. Utilizing high durability Japanese electrolytic capacitors allows the PSU to last for longer amounts of use than nominal PSUs on the market. LIAN LI has also included a PCIe 5.0 (12+4 pin) power cable to maintain the newest standard in power connectivity.

2 of 9

LIAN LI SP850 PSU highlights:

80 PLUS GOLD Efficiency

Fully modular braided cables for a clean look

High durability Japanese electrolytic capacitors

ZERO RPM mode under 40% load for silent operation

Sleek and classic exterior with brushed aluminum housing

OVP/OPP/SCP/UVP/OCP/OTP protection

PCIe 5.0 (12+4 pin) power cable included

The SP850 acquires 91.55% efficiency 115VAC at 50% load, which fringes near the 80PLUS PLATINIUM condition at 92% efficiency 115VAC at 50%, providing less power wastage. The LIAN LI SP850 PSU runs quietly, featuring a 92mm hydraulic bearing fan, operating using a "zero RPM mode" until the power supply unit arrives at 40% load or once the ambient temperature reaches 60°C.

The new PSU uses premium Japanese electrolytic capacitors that provide excellent durability and long-term dependability. LIAN LI prides itself on the long stability of its products.

Included with the SP850 PSU is a PCIe 5.0 12-pin power connector, which is 16 AWG thick to transfer 350W- 400W and does not need an adaptor for the up-to-date and compatible graphics cards. And, to achieve a clean look for any PC rig, the SP850 offers all the essential braided cables to assure consumers that they will be able to limit cable clutter and higher aesthetics.

The LIAN LI SP850 PSU features:

OCP (Over Current Protection)

OVP (Over Voltage Protection)

SCP (Short Circuit Protection)

OPP (Over Power Protection)

UVP (Over Voltage Protection)

OTP (Over Temperature Protection)

The SP850 PSU also features an inrush current limiter that creates stable operating conditions.

The company offers a 5-year limited warranty to reflect the confidence in the quality of its high-performance SFX PSU.

MODEL SP850 DIMENSIONS (D)100 mm X (W)63.5mm X (H)125 mm POWER SUPPLY DESIGN Fully modular COLOR Black / White MATERIAL Steel/brushed aluminum housing FORM FACTOR SFX CERTIFICATION 80 PLUS Gold POWER SUPPLY DESIGN Fully modular MAX. DC OUTPUT 850W COMBINED +3.3V & +5V 100W COMBINED +12V

840W INPUT VOLTAGE 100-240Vrms INPUT FREQUENCY RANGE 50Hz-60Hz PFC Active PFC(PF)>0.90 at full load EFFICIENCY 93.53% MAX PROTECTIVE CIRCUIT OCP OVP OTP OPP SCP UVP CONNECTORS 1 x 24/20-Pin motherboard connector (300mm) x1pcs

1 x 8/4+4 Pin CPU/ATX 12V connector (600mm) x2pcs

1 x 8/6+2 Pin PCle connector (400mm) x1pcs

2 x 8/6+2 Pin PCle connector (400mm-120mm) x1pcs

4 x SATA connector (120mm120mm-120mm-120mm) x2pcs

4 x 4-Pin Peripheral connector (120mm-120mm-120mm- 120mm) x1pcs NOISE LEVEL 17.1-40.6DBA FAN RPM 1000-2800 RPM BEARING TYPE HYB WARRANTY

5 years

The LIAN LI SP850 PSU is now available at Newegg, Caseking, and OCUK.

News Sources: LIAN LI on Twitter, LIAN LI