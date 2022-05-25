LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors Are The First To Be VESA AdaptiveSync Certified Displays

LG Electronics UltraGear series of gaming monitors, models 27GP950 and 27GP850, is the first globally to achieve VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, introduced by the Video Electronics Standards Association. The new VESA AdaptiveSync Display logo aids customers to be able to quickly determine and compare the variable refresh rate performance, also known as VRR, of gaming displays that support VESA's AdaptiveSync protocol before purchase.

LG Electronics receives the VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification for the company's LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors

The standards for manufacturers to receive certification as a VESA AdaptiveSync Display, the company's premium gaming monitors, had to fulfill the specific and strict prerequisites of the VESA AdaptiveSync Display Compliance Test Specification. VESA's Adaptive-Sync Display CTS utilizes over fifty test standards to specify clear benchmarks for evaluating monitors' and laptops' VRR abilities. With heightened refresh rates, speedy Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response times, and low latency, both UltraGear gaming monitors completed or surpassed the test scores established in VESA's new open criterion.

LG Electronics Launches New UltraGear Gaming Monitors Lineup Including 4K OLED With NVIDIA G-SYNC & AMD FreeSync Premium Options

We are proud the LG UltraGear became the first-ever monitors to receive VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification. With upcoming 2022 models including UltraGear 27GP95R, we will not only meet the high standards of VESA’s performance tests, but also satisfy the expectations and diverse needs of today’s consumers. — Seo Young-jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit, LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The VESA Adaptive-Sync Display CTS creates a clear, consistent standard for display performance of gaming monitors and helps consumers to make informed purchasing decisions. World’s first products to wear the new AdaptiveSync Display logo, LG’s UltraGear gaming monitors performed remarkably well in all applicable tests. — Jim Choate, compliance program manager, VESA

LG's two gaming monitor models fulfilled the mandated scores across VESA's Adaptive-Sync Display CTS, including numerous fundamental measures such as refresh rate, screen flicker, and response time. LG's AdaptiveSync Display-certified monitors, LG UltraGear 27GP950 and 27GP850 supply the status of visual performance required for seamless gaming experiences. The two 27-inch gaming monitors showcase state-of-the-art LG Nano IPS panels delivering high refresh rates and a 1ms GTG response time, permitting fluid gaming play and intense, crisp images for PC and console games.