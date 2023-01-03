LG Intros Z3, G3, C3 OLED Evo 2023 TV Lineup at CES: HDMI 2.1, AMD Fressync Premium & VRR

LG is introducing its brand new 2023 TV lineup with the latest Z3, G3 & C3 OLED TV series that bring HDMI 2.1, AMD Freesync Premium & VRR support.

LG 2023 OLED Lineup Unveiled at CES: Z3, G3, C3 OLED Series With Brand New Features

Press Release: LG Electronics (LG) unveiled its 2023 TV lineup, headlined by its most advanced range of OLED TVs yet. With premium self-lit picture quality, powerful image processing technologies and an enhanced webOS platform offering even more smart features and services, the company’s latest OLED TVs elevate the viewing experience as only LG OLED can.

A decade after introducing the world to the first-ever large-screen OLED TV, LG continues to lead the premium TV market. The company’s cutting-edge OLED TVs have been recognized at the CES Innovation Award for 11 years in a row, and have kept evolving over time to deliver ever-greater value to consumers. LG OLED is renowned for its exceptional picture quality, producing vibrant, accurate colors with deep blacks and an infinite contrast ratio for images that are remarkably lifelike.

In addition to realizing more immersive viewing experiences, LG’s self-lit technology has enabled the company to create unprecedented, visually-stunning TV form factors, including market-firsts such as the rollable LG SIGNATURE OLED R and the bendable LG OLED Flex. A double honoree at the CES 2023 Innovation Award, LG OLED Flex won Best of Innovation in the Gaming category.

Spearheading LG’s 2023 OLED lineup are the latest Z3, G3, and C3 OLED Evo series TVs. These upgraded, new models provide higher brightness and color accuracy as well as amazing clarity and detail thanks to the precision and performance of OLED Evo technology and the new α9 AI Processor Gen6.

Another significant upgrade applied to this year’s OLED Evo G3 series is LG’s Brightness Booster Max technology, which incorporates brand-new light control architecture and light-boosting algorithms to increase brightness by up to 70 percent. Brightness is mapped and controlled on a pixel-by-pixel basis, resulting in sharper, more realistic images.

LG’s 2023 G3 OLED Evo models also boast an aesthetic upgrade via the introduction of the ultra-seamless One Wall Design. Leaving no visible gap when wall mounted, this year’s models bring style and effortless elegance to the living room.

Designed for first-class home cinema experiences, LG OLED TVs continue to support the image- and audio-enhancing capabilities of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. What’s more, this year’s TVs offer seamless integration with the latest Soundbars, delivering outstanding multi-channel surround sound with IMAX-enhanced quality powered by DTS:X. LG TV and soundbar also combine to offer the WOW Orchestra feature, which takes advantage of both products’ audio channels to produce stronger, more immersive sound.

As one would expect, LG’s 2023 OLED models support a wide range of features compliant with HDMI 2.1a. They are also the first TV sets to be certified by the HDMI organization for the recently announced Quick Media Switching VRR (QMS-VRR). QMS-VRR can eliminate the momentary ‘black screen’ that sometimes occurs when switching between content played from different source devices connected via the TV’s HDMI 2.1a compliant ports.

The ultimate gaming displays, LG’s self-lit OLED TVs boast a 0.1 millisecond response time, low input lag, and up to four HDMI 2.1a compliant ports. LG OLED TVs are also equipped with the Game Optimizer, allowing users to quickly select and switch between gaming-specific features, such as game-genre display presets. Settings for G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync™ Premium, and variable refresh rate (VRR) are easily accessible from the Game Optimizer as well

News Sources: LG Newsroom 1, LG Newsroom 2