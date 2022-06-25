Lenovo Readies Legion Y9000K Gaming Laptop With High-End Intel Core i9-12900HX CPU & NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti GPU

Lenovo is getting ready to launch its flagship gaming laptop, the Legion Y9000K with Intel Alder Lake CPU & RTX 30 GPUs by the end of this month.

Lenovo reveals the Legion Y9000K gaming Laptop with Intel Alder Lake CPU & NVIDIA RTX 30 series GPU, Launches on 30th June

The Lenovo Legion Y9000K laptop is fashioned with the capability of featuring the Intel Core i9-12900HX CPU and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU inside the system, along with dual fans and complete vapor chamber cooling. The cooling technology is unique for a notebook, but the Lenovo Legion Y9000K laptop has a peak CPU power rated at 175W TDP, while the average TDP is rated at 115W. The GPU will see a consistent cooling performance of 175W.

For processors available on the new Lenovo Legion Y9000K, also known as the Legion 7 16IAX7, the system will use the Intel i7-12800HX or i9-12900HX, which are desktop-grade processors that utilize 16 cores across 24 threads. The Intel i7-12800HX has a boost clock of 4.8 GHz, while the i9-12900HX will boost a clock of 5 GHz. While the i9-12900HX has been used for gaming laptops, the Intel i7-12800HX will show for the first time in a laptop configuration with the new Lenovo product.

Graphics cards available for configuration on the new Lenovo Legion Y9000K laptop are both NVIDIA GPUs. The two available are from the company's widely popular RTX 30 series — either the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or the RTX 3080 Ti. The motherboard is the HM670, which allows for an optional 32GB DDR5-4800 memory for the laptops. The Savior Y9000K will support overclocking up to DDR5-5400 memory with the capability of two PCIe 4.0 SSD drives. Battery capacity offers 99Wh with a 300W AC adapter.







The screen size of the new Lenovo Legion Y9000K laptop series offers a 16-inch screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 px, up to 240Hz refresh rates, 500 nits of brightness, and a contrast ratio of 1200:1, as well as a whole 100% color gamut. The laptop measures 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm with a weight of 2.33 kg. It will support two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an RJ-45 network port, and a USB-C port allowing 135W charging. Considering the specifications, one can expect a price of around $3000-$4000 US for such high-end laptop configurations.

News Source: IT Home