Latest Android Auto Images Gives Us a Glimpse at CarPlay-esque Interface

The latest images of Android Auto's next overhaul have been leaked and it judging by the images that we got our hands on, it looks like Google has decided to take some notes from Apple Car Play. The images come as a courtesy from AndroidWorld and Reddit user u/RegionRat91. The leaked redesign is codenamed "Coolwalk" and could apparently bring a lot of practical changes all over the OS.

Upcoming Android Auto Update Could Make Everything More Practical

As you can see in the image below, the redesign has taken out the status bar which contained the battery level, network, as well as time and place, and now, it can be found in the bottom right of the screen. On the left side is a home screen button that opens retractable widgets when you long press them. A small gesture that is similar to CarPlay. The new UI could also let you view the map alongside other cards instead of making you choose just one app that takes over the entire control area.

The source has also mentioned that there could be a possible feature that would allow you to dismiss an incoming call or respond with a text message with just a button press. We are not sure if the message will be preset or you will have to dictate it, however.

The updated interface might bring the ability to cast your phone to the car's screen. However, it is important to know that you cannot cast copyrighted material from services such as Netflix. But then again, we would not advise you to cast videos while driving.

Although the latest redesign of Android Auto looks a lot more comprehensive and intuitive. There is still no word from Google on when it is finally going to roll out the update to all the users. But still, let us know what you think about the latest overhaul.