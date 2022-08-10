Menu
Company

Latest AMD & Intel CPUs Including Zen 4 & Raptor Lake With VAES Instructions Susceptible To Data Damage on Windows, Patch Rolling Out But Will Reduce Performance

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 10, 2022
AMD Ryzen CPUs Sold More Than Intel's Alder Lake CPUs Last Month, Continue To Retain Strong DIY Market Share Hold In Germany

Microsoft has revealed a new bug within Windows 11 & Windows Server 2022 operating systems that affects the latest Intel & AMD CPUs. The bug is related to the encryption on the said OS and processors outfitted with AES/VAES (Vector Advanced Encryption Standard) Instruction sets have been affected.

Microsoft Confirms New Encryption Bug Could Damage Data on Latest AMD & Intel CPUs With VAES Instructions, Patch To Reduce Performance

While AMD & Intel CPUs are the highlights, virtually any system that is running a PC with the following instructions is affected and susceptible to data damage:

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
AMD Board Partners Commence X670E Motherboard Sampling To Reviewers
  • AES XEX-based tweaked-codebook mode with ciphertext stealing (AES-XTS)

  • AES with Galois/Counter Mode (GCM) (AES-GCM)

As for the list of CPUs that are affected by this bug, those include Intel CPUs starting the 10th Gen Ice Lake and above, Ice Lake-SP Xeon Scalable processors for servers, and AMD CPUs starting the Zen 3 lineup plus the upcoming Zen 4 chips. For Zen 3, both the non-V-Cache and 3D V-cache parts are affected. Alder Lake & Raptor Lake CPUs don't officially support VAES but it can be enabled on some motherboards with custom BIOS firmware.

  • AMD CPUs Affected: Ryzen 5000, Ryzen 5000X3D, EPYC Milan, EPYC Milan-X, EPYC Genoa
  • Intel CPUs Affected: Ice Lake, Tiger Lake, Alder Lake (Partial), Raptor Lake (Partial), Ice Lake-SP, Sapphire Rapids-SP

Symptoms

  • AES-based operations might be two times (2x) slower after installing the Windows update for the May 24, 2022 preview release or the June 14, 2022 security release.

The root cause of this bug happened when Microsoft added new code paths to Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 versions of SymCrypt to take advantage of the VAES instructions offered by the latest CPUs. SymCrypt is the core cryptographic library in Windows. These instructions act on Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) registers for hardware with the newest supported processors.

Windows 11 Systems

However, these code paths opened up a vulnerability that could lead to permanent data damage. Now there's already a resolution and workaround which is to install the June 23, 2022 preview of the aforementioned operating systems but it is reported by Microsoft that after applying the new update, PCs will notice slower performance (up to 2x slower) in applications such as:

  • BitLocker
  • Transport Layer Security (TLS) (specifically load balancers)

  • Disk throughput, especially for enterprise customers

Microsoft states that users will have to wait for a month for a proper patch to be rolled out but till then, the only workaround to avoid data damage is to switch to lower performance on the older update.

Install the June 23, 2022 preview release for your OS; see below:

Or

Install the July 12, 2022 security release for your OS; see below:

via Microsoft

News Source: WindowsReport

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order