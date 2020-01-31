Kolink Announces the Void RGB Midi-Tower

Kolink has launched its Void Midi-Tower, which has some fantastic features like a V-shaped cut-out with infinity mirror effects, RGB lighting, Tempered glass side panel, a wide range of compatibility. Kolink's Void PC case has some fantastic features for the lower price point of just $61.

This case offers a wide array of features. Still, it's most striking feature is the V-shaped cut-out with both infinity mirror effects and RGB lighting, this lighting effect is also highlighted by the tempered glass side panel, which allows for an unobstructed view of the innermost components. This tempered glass panel also shows off the pre-installed 120 mm fan with digitally addressable RGB lighting, this along with the infinity mirror, makes this case look fantastic when compared to other $61 cases.

Since this case only comes pre-installed with a single fan located in the back of the chassis, this chassis provides the option to add for up to five more fans. Three of these five fans can be installed in the front, while there are two more mounting locations on the top of the chassis. The top of the chassis also comes with a magnetic dust filter, which comes installed on the honeycomb-style mesh. The side-facing inlets on the front and in the PSY shroud helps this case to achieve its excellent airflow. If your system uses water cooling instead of air cooling, this case also offers support for a 240 mm radiator installed on the front of the case.

Components Compatibility

This case offers support for a pair of 3.5" HDDs using a 'drop and locks' system to secure them behind the PSU shroud, this system also can be used to provide support for a pair of 2.5" SSDs alternatively. This case also offers support for ATX / Mini-ATX / Mini-ITX motherboards, and the supported graphics card length is 310 mm. This case can support a CPU cooler with the height up to 160 mm and PSUs up to 180 mm.

This case offers filters that are located on the top and the bottom of the chassis. This case has a total of seven expansion slots, which expands the already fantastic compatibility of this $61 case!