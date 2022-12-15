iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite and Crash Detection Saves Two People Who Fell Into a Remote Canyon

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series with the new Emergency SOS via Satellite feature and Crash Detection. The Satellite feature aims to assist people when network connections are unavailable. According to the latest, the iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite and Crash Detection features worked together to save the lives of victims in a vehicle that fell over a mountain. Scroll down to read more details on the story.

Apple's Emergency SOS via Satellite and Crash Detection in iPhone 14 led rescuers to the car that fell 300 feet into a remote canyon

The accident happened on the Angeles Forest Highway in the Angeles National Forest in California. The vehicle fell over the side of the mountain almost 300 feet into a remote canyon. The iPhone 14 in the car detected the crash and then contacted rescuers using the Emergency SOS via the Satellite since there were no cellular signals available.

The two people involved in the incident sent an Emergency SOS via Satellite text message which was redirected to one of Apple's relay centers. Folks over at the relay center contacted the LA County Sheriff's department for help. The victims were located by the Montrose Search and Rescue Team and were lifted to safety with a helicopter. People involved in the crash were taken to the nearest hospital and treated for moderate injuries.

Deputies, Fire Notified of Vehicle Over the Side Via iPhone Emergency Satellite Service This afternoon at approximately 1:55 PM, @CVLASD received a call from the Apple emergency satellite service. The informant and another victim had been involved in a single vehicle accident pic.twitter.com/tFWGMU5h3V — Montrose Search & Rescue Team (Ca.) (@MontroseSAR) December 14, 2022

It was confirmed by the Montrose Search and Rescue Team that the iPhone 14's Emergency Satellite service was used to provide "an accurate latitude and longitude for the victims." Apple's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature was also recently used to save a stranded man's life in Alaska. In contrast, the Crash Detection feature has been used several times for assistance.

This is all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the story as soon as further information is available. How did you like the new feature iPhone 14 series? Let us know in the comments.