Intel Unveils NUC 13 Extreme “Raptor Canyon” With Bigger & More Powerful Design Featuring 13th Gen CPUs, Starting at $1179 US

Intel's NUC 13 Extreme "Raptor Canyon" Features 13th Gen CPUs, Triple-Slot dGPU Support & Starts at $1179 US

The newest Intel NUC 13 Extreme "Raptor Canyon" PC offers the unlocked 13th Gen Core CPUs and still provides space for the latest twelve-inch triple-slotted graphics cards. Intel aims at high-end "enthusiast gamers" and power content creators.

This year marks the [10th] anniversary of our impressive lineup of Intel NUC products[.] The Intel NUC 13 Extreme (code-named Raptor Canyon) [represents] how far we’ve come. Our first-ever NUC demonstrated a breakthrough in the miniaturization of a small desktop PC into an ultra-small PC form factor. While much larger than our tiniest mini-PC, our latest Intel NUC 13 Extreme sets a new bar for how to pack stellar gaming performance in a form factor ... 70% smaller than a typical 50L gaming tower. Along with the epic performance you expect from an Intel NUC product, we also deliver exceptional product quality and feature density in a completely modular and customizable design. — Brian McCarson, Intel Vice President and General Manager, Intel NUC Group

The NUC 13 Extreme features unlocked 13th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors and space for new triple-slot, 12-inch graphics cards to unleash even more performance for enthusiast gamers and content creators.

The Intel NUC 13 Extreme "Raptor Canyon" PC offers superior cooling and high performance in a small form factor while providing users with features not seen in previous models. The case is freshly created, swerving from the usual designs that the company has achieved. Noise and throttling of the system are reduced thanks to the new chassis design while remaining minute in size.

The 13th Gen Intel Core i9 Desktop CPU powers the NUC 13 Extreme "Raptor Canyon", offering 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores (performance and efficiency, respectively) across thirty-two threads. The max boost clock frequency on the NUC 13 Extreme is 5.8 GHz.

Support for up to 64GB dual-channel DDR5-5600 MHz SODIMMs

Support for PCIe Gen5 x16 new triple-slot 12” graphics cards

Support for up to three PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs (M.2 2280)

Intel® 2.5GbE (i226-V) / 10GbE (AQC113) LAN

Intel® Killer Wi-Fi 6E

Two Thunderbolt 4 ports

Six USB 3.2 Gen2 rear ports

China will receive the initial shipment of the Intel NUC 13 Extreme "Raptor Canyon" sometime before the end of the year, with a more significant release to more locations following.

Early pricing for the newest NUC 13 Extreme kit is between $1179 to as high as $1549, while the NUC 13 Extreme Compute Element ranges between $760 to $1100. The variances in pricing are dependent on the configuration the consumer chooses.