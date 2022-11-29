Intel Might Introduce DLVR ‘Digital Voltage Regulator’ on Future Desktop CPUs

Digital Linear Voltage Regulator (DLVR), a power delivery mechanism that was created by Intel and was meant to be featured in 13th Gen CPUs. The concept is intended to improve efficiency and was to be utilized in Intel's Raptor Lake CPUs.

ASUS employee confirms Intel DLVR will not be present in Raptor Lake but will possibly be in later generations

Intel DLVR improves power efficiency by regulating voltages with the motherboard's power. This was first discovered on Reddit in a published patent called "Digital Linear Regulator Clamping Method and Apparatus." Intel DLVR was to act as an additional regulator working with the primary voltage regulator on the motherboard. The process was to be less complex while allowing for cost-efficiency in controlling power levels and better heat dissipation. The outcome would produce an increase of twenty percent in improved efficiency and management.

Intel DLVR's patent displayed a voltage reduction of 160mV and as high as a 25% drop compared to standard methods.

It was expected that Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs would be the first to utilize the new DLVR design but were fused to bypass mode midway through development. ASUS left an option for this on their latest ROG Z790/Z690 motherboards only because they anticipate that future CPUs might still utilize DLVR. The BIOS feature is labeled "CPU DLVR Bypass Mode Enable" but does not seem to activate any remarkable improvements on the system.

Image source: JohnAb via VideoCardz.

"Shamino," an ASUS employee and the company's overclocking specialist confirms that the support was there but currently no desktop CPU can actually make use of it. Two other board makers also told us that DLVR was indeed on its way to the desktop segment before being cut down early in the development of Raptor Lake CPUs. The technology was mostly only beneficial for mobile chips and that's where we might see it launch for the first time before coming to the desktop space.

It is unknown the specific architecture that will support DLVR in the future. There has been no confirmation from Intel specifying if it will be in Meteor Lake. The 14th-Gen Meteor Lake CPUs utilize the latest LGA 1851 socket which will be compatible with the 15th-Gen Arrow Lake CPU lineup too.

Image source: Intel via VideoCardz

Or, the inaccessible process will come sooner in the recently rumored Raptor Lake Refresh. It is unknown, and we will have to wait for further information to release to find out the future of Intel DLVR.

