Benchmarks of several Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs which include Core i9, Core i7, & Core i5 SKUs have leaked out within Geekbench. The benchmarks show a massive lead for Rocket Lake in the single-threaded department which is one department in which Intel is hoping to get its crown back from AMD.

Intel Rocket Lake Core i9, Core i7, Core i5 Desktop CPU Benchmarks Leak Out - Impressive Single-Threaded Performance Gains But Come At The Cost of A Power Hungry 14nm Node

The benchmarks that have so far leaked out consist of the seven different Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPUs. These include the Core i9-11900K, Core i9-11900KF, Core i7-11700K, Core i7-11700, Core i5-11600K, Core i5-11500, & the Core i5-11400. All CPUs were tested on either 400 or 500 series motherboards. For specifications, you can see the table below for each individual chip.

Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Specs (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (1-Core) Boost Clock (All-Core) Cache Graphics TDP (PL1) Core i9-11900K 8 / 16 3.50 GHz 5.30 GHz 4.80 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i9-11900 8 / 16 1.80 GHz 4.50 GHz 4.00 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i9-11900T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i7-11700K 8 / 16 3.60 GHz 5.00 GHz 4.60 GHz 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i7-11700 8 / 16 2.50 GHz 4.90 GHz TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i7-11700T 8 / 16 TBC TBC TBC 16 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11600K 6 /12 3.90 GHz 4.90 GHz 4.60 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 125W Core i5-11600 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11600T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11500 6 /12 2.70 GHz 4.60 GHz TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 65W Core i5-11500T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 32 EU (256 Cores) 35W Core i5-11400 6 /12 2.60 GHz 4.400 GHz 4.20 GHz 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 65W Core i5-11400T 6 /12 TBC TBC TBC 12 MB Intel Xe 24 EU (192 Cores) 35W















Intel Core i9 Rocket Lake CPU Geekbench Benchmarks

Coming to the benchmarks, the Intel Core i9-11900K is going to offer the highest single-threaded performance of any processor. The CPU scored an impressive 1905 points in single & 10994 points in multi-threaded tests at its stock configuration. Moving over to the Core i9-11900KF, we only have two results in which the chip scored 1688 single and 8529 multi-core points. The CPU was running with DDR4-2133 MHz memory so the score isn't that great. Compared to the Core i9-10900K, the Core i9-11900K is up to 27% faster.

Intel Core i7 Rocket Lake CPU Geekbench Benchmarks

For the Intel Core i7 lineup, we first have the Core i7-11700K which posts a maximum score of 1810 in single and 11304 in multi-core tests. Now this result is purely insane because it was done with an overclock of 5.0 GHz. This puts it slightly ahead of the Core i9-11900K's all-core boost & which could be the reason why the chip scores such a high score.

It is possible that the i9-11900K was being thermal throttled but the same should apply to the i7-11700K unless it's tested on some really high-end cooling solution. For the non-K, Core i7-11700, the CPU scored a maximum of 1718 points in the single-core and 9442 points in the multi-core test.

Intel Core i5 Rocket Lake CPU Geekbench Benchmarks

Now it's time to talk about the Intel Rocket Lake Core i5 lineup. The Core i5-11600K scored a max of 1622 points in the single-core and 7013 points in the multi-core test. Once again, the platform was running DDR4-2133 MHz memory which in no way shows the full potential of the Rocket Lake CPU lineup. For the Core i5-11500, the CPU score a maximum of 1538 points in single-core and 7434 in the multi-core tests. And lastly, we have the Core i5-11400 which posted a maximum score of 1500 points in single and 6664 points in multi-core tests. The Core i5-11400 was also tested with a DDR4-2133 MHz memory config.

As you can see in the benchmarks above, Intel has definitely gained some huge ground within the single-threaded segment while AMD still holds a strong position in the multi-threaded segment. It looks like Intel will be aggressively positioning its 11th Gen lineup against the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 lineup while the 14nm supply, which has definitely gotten better, will lead to some market share gains until AMD releases its next-generation parts. The 14nm node however is once again power-hungry but due to higher IPC, we will see some efficiency gains for the blue team for using a brand new Cypress Cove architecture.

The 11th Generation Intel Rocket Lake CPUs are planned for launch in March with a more recent rumor hinting at a hard launch with reviews on the 15th of March. Expect to see more information on the processors in the coming weeks along with pricing updates on when and where you can buy these chips for your 400 and 500-series motherboards.

