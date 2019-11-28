Intel Core i7-9700K 8 Core 4.9 GHz CPU Is Just $299 at BestBuy!

Intel has discounted the Core i7-9700K all the way down to just $299.99, taking a full $85 off the original price of $385. With Intel not having a new architecture or an improved processor node and the 10nm manufacturing issues that they have been having, it means that Intel is starting to lower its prices to stay competitive with AMD.

Intel's Core i7-9700K is a 4.9GHz 8 Core CPU processor for just $299.99.

The i7 - 9700K's base clock is 3.60 GHz which is reasonably fast for gaming not only that is designed to make this a perfect CPU for gaming, the 4.90 GHz boost clock makes sure that even in the most demanding gaming sessions will be smooth without any stuttering or CPU bottlenecking. This CPU doesn't include hyperthreading, which makes this Octa-core CPU only have eight processing threads. With the lower thread count, this CPU is worse when comparing to an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 for video editing or other higher threaded tasks. The AMD Ryzen 5 3600 being noticeably cheaper even with Intel's recent discount.

The Core i7-9700K still runs off the 14 nm process node and is based on the older Skylake CPU architecture, especially when comparing to AMD's 7nm Zen 2 architecture which is a brand new and IPC uplifting architecture. Regardless, the Core i7-9700K offers enough overclocking headroom to hit 5 GHz across all cores under good liquid cooling setups and the additional support of 128 GB DDR4 memory on the mainstream Z390 platform is also great for $300 US.

While this CPU does have integrated graphics, Intel UHD Graphics 630, which has a GPU clock speed of 300 MHz but can boost that clock speed to 1150 MHz, this GPU is not able to run most AAA games at 1080p resolution, a prime example of this is Destiny 2 which can run at 720p with the crazy low frame rate of 17 FPS. So if you are planning to use this as a gaming processor, then you will need to make sure to add a discrete graphics card.

Intel 9th Generation Core Family CPU Official Specifications:

Processor Name Process Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache TDP Price Core i9-9900KS 14nm++ 8 / 16 3.6 GHz 5.0 GHz (8 Cores) 16 MB 127W $513 US Core i9-9900K 14nm++ 8 / 16 3.6 GHz 5.0 GHz 16 MB 95W $488 US Core i9-9900KF 14nm++ 8 / 16 3.6 GHz 5.0 GHz 16 MB 95W $488 US Core i7-9700K 14nm++ 8 / 8 3.6 GHz 4.9 GHz 12 MB 95W $374 US Core i7-9700KF 14nm++ 8 / 8 3.6 GHz 4.9 GHz 12 MB 95W $374 US Core i5-9600K 14nm++ 6 / 6 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 9 MB 95W $262 US Core i5-9600KF 14nm++ 6 / 6 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 9 MB 95W $262 US Core i5-9600 14nm++ 6 / 6 3.1 GHz 4.5 GHz 9 MB 65W TBD Core i5-9500 14nm++ 6 / 6 3.0 GHz 4.3 GHz 9 MB 65W TBD Core i5-9400 14nm++ 6 / 6 2.9 GHz 4.1 GHz 9 MB 65W $182 Core i5-9400T 14nm++ 6 / 6 1.8 GHz 3.4 GHz 9 MB 35W TBD Core i3-9350KF 14nm++ 4/4 4.0 GHz 4.6 GHz 8 MB 91W TBD Core i3-9100 14nm++ 4 / 4 TBD 4.2 GHz 6 MB 65W TBD Core i3-9000 14nm++ 4 / 4 3.7 GHz N/A 6 MB 65W TBD Core i3-9000T 14nm++ 4 / 4 3.2 GHz N/A 6 MB 35W TBD

With this deal taking a full $85 off the initial price of $385 of the Core i7-9700K, it makes this 8 core processor look more compelling of an upgrade when looking at price to performance in gaming. If you are planning to upgrade your system, and have a motherboard with the LGA 1151 socket then this is a perfect upgrade for you!

