INNO3D Launches The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & RTX 3080 iCHILL BLACK With A Hybrid Cooling Solution & A Stealthy Black Finish

INNO3D has just launched the INNO3D NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3080 iCHILL BLACK with a hybrid cooling solution that takes advantage of an AIO cooler and a fan on the shroud.

The hybrid cooling design of the INNO3D iCHILL BLACK line combines an AIO cooler with a 120mm radiator and fan combo as well as another 90mm fan directly on the shroud. The heat plate is able to transfer heat using two heat pipes that are durable even under high temperatures and can effectively transfer heat away from the GPU and memory. The heat pipes are resistant to corrosion and permeation. INNO3D advertises the iCHILL BLACK cards as quiet operating cards and claims that the cooling solution keeps the GPU at 68° C, the memory at 77° C, and the power delivery at 82° C all while keeping the noise down to 28 dB.

With the advanced hybrid cooling solution, INNO3D is able to achieve a boost clock rate of 1710 MHz on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. INNO3D is able to achieve a boost clock rate of 1770 MHz on the RTX 3080. The RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 Ti features 12GB GDDR6X with a memory clock speed of 19GBps and 10GB GDDR6X with a memory clock speed of 19GBps. As the INNO3D iCHILL BLACK name suggests, the design of the cards takes a minimalistic, stealthy look with an all-black design. The metal shroud helps with heat transfer and makes the card a three-slot design. The port selection is standard with 3 DisplayPort 1.4a ports and 1 HDMI 2.1 port.

The INNO3D GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3080 iCHILL BLACK are cards with a minimalistic aesthetic with a powerful cooling solution and excellent performance. The pricing and availability are currently unknown, but it is likely the card will be more expensive as it features a premium cooling solution.