Menu
Company

If You Are Shorting Tesla via the AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ), You Are in for Chronic Underperformance and Years of Toil

Rohail Saleem
Jul 14, 2022

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

Tesla’s detractors can now lose money via a brand-new investment vehicle that is not only mind-numbingly dumb but also very risky.

To wit, AXS Investments has now launched first-in-class single-stock ETFs. Yes, you read that correctly. Instead of gaining exposure to a portfolio or an asset class, investors can now buy or short a single stock via an ETF, all the while paying exorbitant fees.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
Elon Musk Sees Lucid Group Going Bankrupt Soon, an Eventuality That Ignores the Crucial Saudi Backing and Runs Counter to the Views of Tesla Permabull Adam Jonas

To wit, the AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ: TSLQ) aims to provide levered daily returns from a decline in Tesla’s share price. On the other hand, the AXS TSLA Bull Daily ETF (TSLU) aims to provide 1.1x the daily return from an upswing in the EV manufacturer’s stock price.

AXS has entered into complex swap agreements with global financial institutions in order to offer these ETFs to the general public. The firm is offering such ETFs not only on Tesla but also on NVIDIA, Paypal, Nike, and Pfizer.

Tesla Inverse Daily ETF
Source: https://www.axsinvestments.com/investments-home/#single-stock-etfs

So, why are these ETFs a dumb idea? Firstly, TSLQ entails an expense ratio of 1.15 percent – this is the annual cost to own the shares of this ETF. For comparison, the typical expense ratio of a S&P 500 index ETF varies between 0.05 percent and 0.15 percent.

Secondly, AXS believes that it offers investors an attractive opportunity to short Tesla via TSLQ, especially as shorting shares via the typical route also entails financing costs. However, the critical factor that investors need to understand here is that these ETFs reset to their underlying security – in this case Tesla – on a daily basis, thereby incurring costs that are much higher than those incurred via traditional margin accounts.

Just read AXS’s own risk disclosure:

“For periods longer than a single day, the Funds will lose money if the underlying stock’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock’s performance decreases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day. The Funds track the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the benefits of diversification that most mutual funds and exchange-traded funds offer.”

Moreover, SEC’s Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw has also taken a dim view of these risky investment vehicles. Yet, the SEC has opted to approve these ETFs.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
Tesla Hopes To Replicate Its Previous Gains of Over 1,700 Percent by Filing for a 3-For-1 Stock Split
Inverse Tesla ETF Performance

As far as performance is concerned, Tesla shares were up by 0.54 percent today amid additional clarity on Musk's ongoing tussle with Twitter. Predictably, the TSLQ ETF ended the day down 2.79 percent.

Do you think retail investors should be allowed to trade widow-maker ETFs such as TSLQ? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order