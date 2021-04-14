Huawei Will be Launching 6G by 2030 and It Will Be 50 Times Faster Than 5G

Huawei's chairman Xu Zhijun has announced on Monday that the company will launch its 6G networks sometime in 2030, and according to the chairman, it will be 50 times faster than 5G. This certainly comes as a surprise as we see 5G slowly growing and becoming more and more popular as time goes on.

Xu has made these remarks at Huawei's global analyst conference in Shenzen, south China's Guandong Province. For Huawei, communication has always been one of their biggest strengths. Their 5G is already miles ahead of what the competition is offering, which means that the company already has a good lead when discussing the research and development that has gone into 6G.

Huawei Could Change the Mobile Networking by Introducing 6G

According to Xu Zhijun, the 6G networks will be introduced to the market around 2020, and Huawei is also going to release a 6G white paper that will help the industry understand what 6G is.

Cui Baoguo, the deputy dean of the School of Information at Tsinghua University, has predicted that the 6G network speed could reach up to 1,000 gigabytes per second and a delay of 100 us-microseconds. The speed of 6G is 50 times higher than the speeds that we see on 5G networks, and the delay is only one-tenth of the latter. Needless to say, 6G is way more superior to the 5G network in terms of the peak rate, delay, traffic density, as well as connection density, mobility, spectrum efficiency, and positioning capabilities.

It is also important to understand that a super-speed network is only a branch of 6G. According to experts, a proper 6G network will result in a connected world of terrestrial wireless and satellite communication integration which will result in a seamless global coverage through satellite communication integration.

Moreover, having a 6G network will also result in the overcoming of the current 5G weaknesses, which result in poor connections in high-speed situations. The supported speed exceeds 1,000 kilometers per hour, which means that traveling with 6G will be a lot more convenient.

Needless to say, Huawei might be going through a tough time. Still, if the company successfully manages to bring 6G in the market before the competition does, it will only gain a better competitive edge over the others.

Source: CGTN