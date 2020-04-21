How To Enable RTX Voice And Remove Noise From Voice Calls And Discord

NVIDIA recently unveiled an AI tool for RTX owners that will completely clean up noise from not only your mic but from the audio streams of other people as well. RTX Voice will work as an AI noise cancellation tool for pretty much anything that as a mic input including Teams, Zoom, Skype for Business and of course Discord. While the tool is in beta, if you are the proud owner of an RTX based graphics card, you can enable RTX voice right now.

How to enable RTX Voice for noise cancellation on Discord, Teams, Zoom (and everything else)

The requirements for the RTX Voice App are fairly simple. You must own a Geforce or Quadro based RTX GPU (the tool presumably uses the AI Tensor cores on NVIDIA RTX cards). Secondly, your driver version must be 410.18 or newer. Of course, you must have a mic as well. The application is much more advanced than software-based noise cancellation features offered by Teams and Discord as it relies on AI technology to remove noise from given voice samples. To give you an idea of just how good it is, hear how it handles the removal of a sound gamers are very familiar with: mechanical keyboards.

Unfortunately, if you are running a Mac, or a non-RTX graphics card, this app will not be able to run. I have a feeling AMD might roll out something for Radeon owners if there is enough interest but I can't say the same for Mac users for now. If you are running RTX based GPUs and you are working from home, then using this app to clean up all that clutter is a no brainer.

Here are the step by step instructions on how to enable RTX Voice:

1. Make sure your NVIDIA GeForce Drivers are 410.18 or newer (you can download the new ones to be safe by clicking here).

2. Download the RTX Voice App by clicking here

3. Once the RTX Voice finishes installing, you will be prompted with the following screen:

4. You want to make sure that your input device is set to the microphone that you plan on using. Remove background noise from my microphone must also be checked with noise suppression enabled to some degree (for now, leave it at 100%).

5. Your output device must be set to the speakers/headphones you normally use. IF you want to use RTX Voice to remove noise from incoming audio streams as well (other people on Discord or Teams/Zoom/Skype etc) then go ahead and check "remove background from incoming audio" as well.

6. RTX Voice would have already made some changes to your default settings but we want to verify them and revert some. Go ahead and open your sound settings by right-clicking on the speaker icon on the taskbar.

7. Make sure your input device is set to RTX Voice and NOT your actual mic.

8. We do NOT recommend you set the output device to RTX Voice here as it will start to impact all applications, not just communication ones. Don't worry though, we do have a solution for those that want noise removed from other people as well in the following step.

9. Assuming you have set Discord, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Skype for Business and other communication apps to the default input/output device, these changes will propagate immediately. I would still like you to go in and make sure that the Input / Output devices for these applications are set to RTX Voice. While Input should already be at RTX Voice because of the system default, the Output device might not be.

10. With that done, enjoy a noise-free experience.

Let us know in the comment section how your experience with RTX Voice went and if you need any further help.