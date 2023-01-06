Hisense Reveals 4K ULED U6 Series TVs, Laser UST, & Premium Mini-LED ULED X Series

Hisense announced new additions to their home and entertainment TV lineup at CES 2023 in Las Vegas yesterday. The most significant announcement from the company was the ULED X Series televisions, which measure 85 inches. Still, the company also mentioned that the same series would see a display that measures 110 inches and offer 8K resolutions, receiving the CES Innovation Award for the new product.

Hisense showcases its new 2023 portfolio with a significant focus on Laser TVs and ULED X displays

The new ULED X by Hisense also named the UX Series, offers Quantum Dot Color, over 5000 local dimming zones, and a peak brightness of up to 2500 nits. The UX Series is powered by Hi-View Engine X, Hisense's proprietary AI processor. The display offers Dynamix X, allowing the picture to adjust depending on the scene for the ultimate immersive experience in an 85-inch TV.

The ULED X is Dolby Vision Atmos capable and supports various HDR settings, such as HDR 10, HDR 10+, and HLG. The integrated Game Mode Pro supplies the UX Series with 120 Hz VRR with MEMC, Auto Low Latency Modes, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. For audio, the UX Series utilizes CineStage X for 4.1.2 multi-channel audio. Wireless compatibility comes way of Wi-Fi 6E.

The U-Series, the company's ULED 4K television series, comes in three models this year: the U6, U7, and U8 Series, each with very similar options. The U6 is reported to sell for under $500 upon release later this year. The U6 Series from Hisense will come in 50 to 85-inch sizes and offer a Mini LED display with over 200 Full-Array local dimming zones. The display provides Quantum Dot Color, the same Hi-View Engine as the UX Series, but offers the least amount of peak brightness at 600 nits. It delivers a 60 Hz variable refresh rate, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD FreeSync for its Game Mode Plus option. Visuals are also enhanced by Dolby Vision Atmos and are HDR-ready with compatibility for HDR 10, HDR 10+, and HLG.

The U7 from the ULED 4K series offers the same MiniLED display, with over 500 Full-Array local dimming zones and up to 1000 nits of peak brightness. The audio is powered by 2.1 multi-channel audio, while Dolby Vision Atmos and the same HDR capability and compatibility options power the visuals. Game Mode Pro for the U7 offers 144 Hz VRR with MEMC, Auto Low Latency Mode, and AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro. This display is also Wi-Fi 6E capable. The U7 series will sell for under $1000 upon release in the coming months.

The U8 increases the peak brightness to 1500 nits and introduces an Anti-Glare and Low Reflection Panel and 2.1.2 multi-channel audio to the display. All ULED 4K panels use Google's TV service, with access to thousands of streaming platforms and assist with hands-free control of the devices.

The company promises to offer five new 85-inch display options for 2023, a theme in this year's CES 2023, and a 110-inch ULED X television that will see consumer availability later this year.

However, the company also is focusing on the Laser TV market, ensuring that consumers will no longer have basements or specialized rooms ready for Laser TV projectors and that homes will begin to use the products over standard televisions. The growth in the company's Laser TV category has increased four hundred percent over three years.

Now, Hisense has created the world's first home 8K Laser TV and is releasing new Laser TVs that will produce 4K images and are backed by Trichrome technology for exceptional picture quality.

Screen sizes for the new Laser TVs in 2023 will be between 100 to 120 inches, offering Dolby Vision support and Dolby Atmos audio support with a fantastic 40W internal speaker array. The PL1H is considered the entry for consumers into Laser televisions, while the PX2-Pro and Cube C1 Mini Projectors improve off of previous generations with increased picture and sound.

News Source: Hisense on YouTube