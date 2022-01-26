Grand Theft Auto V Lighting Looks Incredible With QuantV Mod and Ray Tracing in New 8K Resolution Video

Grand Theft Auto V continues to be one of the best-looking open-world games available on the market, thanks to the work of some incredible modders.

A new 8K resolution video shared on YouTube by Digital Dreams shows how amazing the game's lighting can look with Reshade ray tracing and the QuantV mod. The game's visual realism is further enhanced by the GTAV Real Life packs.

Grand Theft Auto V is available on PC and consoles worldwide. The game will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S sometime next year.