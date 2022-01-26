Grand Theft Auto V Lighting Looks Incredible With QuantV Mod and Ray Tracing in New 8K Resolution Video
Grand Theft Auto V continues to be one of the best-looking open-world games available on the market, thanks to the work of some incredible modders.
A new 8K resolution video shared on YouTube by Digital Dreams shows how amazing the game's lighting can look with Reshade ray tracing and the QuantV mod. The game's visual realism is further enhanced by the GTAV Real Life packs.
Grand Theft Auto V is available on PC and consoles worldwide. The game will hit PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S sometime next year.
GTA V for PC offers players the option to explore the award-winning world of Los Santos and Blaine County in resolutions of up to 4k and beyond, as well as the chance to experience the game running at 60 frames per second.
The game offers players a huge range of PC-specific customization options, including over 25 separate configurable settings for texture quality, shaders, tessellation, anti-aliasing and more, as well as support and extensive customization for mouse and keyboard controls. Additional options include a population density slider to control car and pedestrian traffic, as well as dual and triple monitor support, 3D compatibility, and plug-and-play controller support.
The PC version of Grand Theft Auto V features First Person Mode, giving players the chance to explore the incredibly detailed world of Los Santos and Blaine County in an entirely new way.
