Gran Turismo 7 Update Actually Makes Unlocking Cars Even More of a Grind

Gran Turismo 7 is arguably the series’ best game to date on the track, but many fans have been disappointed to find out it's also the most aggressive in terms of monetization. Basically, Gran Turismo Sport allowed you to unlock cars with in-game credits or buy them for set real-world money amounts, ranging from $1 to $5. Gran Turismo 7 does away with this two-tiered system, and instead simply allows you to buy bundles of in-game credits with real money, with some current cars requiring you to spend up to $40 on credit packs. Trailers have even shown cars that could cost up to $200 in real-world money. Credits can also be earned in-game for free, but it’s generally a grindy process.

Of course, players will always find the shortest route to a reward, and lists of tracks that could be exploited for (relatively) easy credits began circulating. Well, Gran Turismo 7 dropped a new update today, with the patch notes making mention that the rewards for certain circuits have been adjusted, without getting into specifics. Well, it turns out the adjustments are almost all reductions for tracks players had been using for credit-grinding purposes. So, yes, Sony and Polyphony Digital’s response to widespread complaints about grindiness was to make the game even more grindy. Here’s the full list of adjusted rewards (courtesy of Video Games Chronicle and folks on the Gran Turismo Discord)...

World Touring Car 800: 24 heures du Mans Racing Circuit: 5,000 Cr – 70,000 Cr

World Touring Car 800: Monza Circuit: 5,000 Cr – 70,000 Cr

World Rally Challenge: Alsace Village: 50,000 Cr – 30,000 Cr

Dirt Champions: Fisherman’s Ranch: 65,000 Cr – 30,000 Cr

Dirt Champions: Sardegna Windmills: 65,000 Cr – 40,000 Cr

Dirt Champions: Colorado Springs Lake: 65,000 Cr – 40,000 Cr

GT Cup Gr. 4: HIgh-Speed Ring: 65,000 Cr – 35,000 Cr

GT Cup Gr. 4: Brands Hatch GP Circuit: 65,000 Cr – 45,000 Cr

GT Cup Gr. 3: Spa Francorchamps: 75,000 Cr – 50,000 Cr

GT Cup Gr. 3: Suzuka Circuit: 75,000 Cr – 50,000 Cr

GT Cup Gr. 3: Autodrome Lago Maggiore: 75,000 Cr – 50,000 Cr

Clubman Cup Plus: High Speed Ring: 35,000 Cr – 25,000 Cr

Clubman Cup Plus: Tsukuba Circuit: 35,000 Cr – 25,000 Cr

Clubman Cup Plus: Goodwood: 35,000 Cr – 12,000 Cr

American Clubman Cup 700: Special Stage Route X: 30,000 Cr – 15,000 Cr

American FR Challenge 550: Blue Moon Bay Speedway : 15,000 Cr – 10,000 Cr

American FR Challenge 550: Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca: 15,000 Cr – 10,000 Cr

American FR Challenge 550: Willow Springs Raceway: 15,000 Cr – 10,000 Cr

Gran Turismo 7 is available now on PS4 and PS5. Wccftech made the rare decision to retroactively lower our review score for the game due to not having access to the game’s microtransactions prior to launch.