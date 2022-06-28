Gotham Knights Showcases a Surprisingly Badass Robin in a New Trailer

While Robin has a long, rich comic book history, for a lot of folks the character is still a bit of a punchline. Batman’s dorky kid sidekick who’s good at solving the Riddler’s puzzles, but not much else. Well, in Gotham Knights Batman is no longer with us, Robin’s ready to step out on his own, and he’s no punchline. The latest Gotham Knights trailer showcases some surprisingly badass Robin moves, who can teleport short distances and pummel bad guys (and deflect bullets) with his signature staff. Check out what Robin brings to the table, below.

I know Gotham Knights is garnering some mixed responses, but it looks like WB Games Montreal is cooking up something fairly stylish. I’m interested to see Batgirl and Red Hood’s moves as well. Here’s a bit more information about Robin…

Robin believes Gotham City needs a hero and he’s going to make sure it has one. The fight won’t be the same without his mentor, but that’s up to Tim to figure out. Robin’s got to believe in himself if he’s going to prove he has what it takes. Tim Drake may be the youngest of the Batman Family but he’s also the smartest and a master of deductive reasoning. Tim is a true believer in Batman’s mission and is motivated by the conviction that Gotham City needs a hero rather than by personal loss. Batman was a mentor of the highest caliber who personified the type of man Tim hopes to become. An expert fighter armed with his collapsible quarterstaff and skilled in the art of stealth, Tim also possesses a background in combined psychological warfare and behavioral sciences, all of which sets the stage for him to accomplish any mission.

Gotham Knights swings onto PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 on October 25.