GIGABYTE has announced its latest compact design power supplies: P850GM - 850W 80 PLUS Gold certified with fully modular design, and P750GM - 750W 80 PLUS Gold certified with a fully modular design.

Designed To Meet The Power Standards Of Nvidia's Ampere Graphics Cards

The power requirement of the new graphics card exceeds more than 300 watts. If you choose a higher-end CPU or additional components, you will need a 750-watt P750GM or even an 850-watt P850GM to meet the power demand of the system. GIGABYTE has improved the old circuit design and adopted new high-quality materials so that the power supply with a length of 16 cm or even 18 cm can be greatly reduced to 14 cm. The performance and stability of the power supply can also be improved in the reduced condition. The reduced-size power supply is more suitable for installation in the increasingly popular small chassis so that even small chassis can enjoy the high performance brought by the large wattage.

The P850GM and P750GM each provide 850 watts and 750 watts power to meet the power requirements of the high-end graphics card and CPU so that gamers can enjoy the graphics-intensive games without worrying about the power shortage. The P850GM and P750GM both provide four 6+2pin PCIe connectors to support the large-wattage graphics cards. And also provide two 4+4pin CPU connectors to fully support mid- to high-end motherboards.

The main capacitor is made in Japan and the PSUs have passed the 80 PLUS Gold certification, providing more than 90% conversion efficiency, allowing gamers to enjoy high quality and stable power supply while saving a lot of money. The fully modular design only installs the cables that are needed, making the whole system cleaner and allowing better heat dissipation. In addition, both PSUs introduce the fan stop function, which will stop the fan from spinning during standby mode or when the power consumption is less than 20%, thus increasing the life of the device.

GIGABYTE also provides P650B, P550B, and P450B power supply. Because these power supplies are made with high-quality materials, they can receive 80 PLUS Bronze certification, providing a maximum conversion efficiency of more than 85%, which not only lasts longer but also saves users a lot of money. The large 12cm fan with hydraulic bearing is 1.4 times longer than the standard sleeve bearing, and the noise of operation is smaller.

These five power supplies are also designed with OVP/OPP/SCP/UVP/OCP/OTP current and voltage protection to provide users with peace of mind for long term use. The simple design of a single +12V rail allows users to use it without having to plan the wattage distribution. GIGABYTE launched P850GM and P750GM for the new high-end GPU and CPU, and also provides P650B, P550B, and P450B to satisfy all levels of gamers, so that each system can be used for a long period of time.