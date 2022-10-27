George R. R. Martin Hasn’t Played Elden Ring Due to His Addictive Personality

George R. R. Martin, who worked together with From Software on Elden Ring, hasn't played the game because his addictive personality would prevent him from working on the highly anticipated next installment in the A Song of Ice and Fire series.

On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the successful author revealed that he hasn't played the game he has worked on because "people really seem to want this Winds of Winter book," which should be hardly surprising, considering the latest book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series was released back in 2011. His addictive personality would get him hooked, preventing him from doing anything else, as it happened when he was younger.

"I have, unfortunately, a totally addictive personality. I did play video games a long, long time ago, I played games like Railroad Tycoon, Master of Orion, and Homeworld and I would get sucked into it. Weeks, months would go by and I'd be sitting there in my red flannel bathrobe just saying 'one more game, one more game.' I can't, I gotta go cold turkey on this, this is gonna kill me here."

George R. R. Martin also spoke about his role in the development of Elden Ring, saying that he knew from the start that he would be writing about what happened in the Lands Between's past. He is also quite satisfied by the end results, saying that the game is the most beautiful he has ever seen.

"From Software made it clear that Elden Ring was going to take place in, let's say 'the present' of the game universe. What they wanted me to write was what happened 5,000 years before that, that totally screwed up the world, so that the present was really messed up. I went back and I wrote a history of what happened 5,000 years before the current game, and who all the characters were, and who was killing each other, and what powers they had."

"It's the most beautiful game I've ever seen. It's really amazing, and amazingly detailed, and the people who play it love it, and I'm very gratified to have been a part of it."

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about From Software's latest game by checking out my review.

I tried hard to find any faults in Elden Ring, but no matter how hard I tried, I couldn't find any outside of some technical issues that the developers could fix via patches. I firmly believe that perfection doesn't exist and that it is always possible to improve, but I really couldn't think of anything that Elden Ring could have done better. As such, the game wholly deserves a perfect score, an honor I would have given only to a couple of other modern games, not only for its extremely high quality but also for what it accomplished with its open world and for how it will surely influence video games as a whole in the future.