GeIL Announces Availability of EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition in USA

GEIL has announced that the EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition DDR4 Memory is now available on Newegg and select retailers in the USA. The EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition is GeIL's and ASRock's co-branded DRAM. When GeIL partnered with ASRock, the partnership planned to build a strong foundation for compatibility and reliability between the DRAM and motherboard.

The EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition Memory is tested under the strict criteria and validation of the ASRock Phantom Gaming Series motherboards, because of this partnership, the exceptional stability has benefited. This RAM series comes in varying speeds from 2,400 MHz to 3200 MHz, this RAM also comes in varying capacities from 4 GB to 32 GB kits, and for voltages, these RAM kits run as low as 1.2-volts, and they have a max of 1.35-volts.

These RAM kits have many features:

XMP 2.0 Support Equipped with Intel XMP 2.0 profiles for extreme overclocking performance without manual adjustments.

Premier Heat Spreader Featuring a stylish and stealthy standard-height heat spreader, EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition memory is designed with the unique Phantom Gaming visual elements to provide unified styling with ASRock's Phantom Gaming Motherboards. Utilizing a standard heat spreader this RAM, this RAM is a perfect match for small form factor PC builds.

DYNA 4 SLT GeIL DDR4 memory series is thoroughly tested by specifically designed patent GeIL DYNA 4 SLT Tester to promise the best product reliability.

Limited Lifetime Warranty This RAM also is supported by the GeIL Limited Lifetime warranty.







Compatability The EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition Memory is fully compatible with ASRock Phantom Gaming Motherboards, including Intel Z390 Phantom Gaming X/9/8/7/6/4 series, AMD X570 Gaming X/4 series and more. The EVO SPEAR Phantom Gamin Edition Memory is optimized for AMD platforms and strictly verified across a large number of AMD AM4 motherboards and AMD Ryzen processors to guarantee the best compatibility and stability for all AMD builders.



For more product information, visit the product pages of the EVO SPEAR Phantom Gaming Edition, and its AMD-specific Variant.