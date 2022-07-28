Menu
GeForce NOW Adds Command & Conquer Remastered Collection; New Enhanced Mode Improvement

Ule Lopez
Jul 28, 2022
GeForce NOW

This week's GeForce NOW update is going to bring a grand total of nine new games to its evergrowing colelction. This week also sees several enhancements to the Enhanced mode resolution upscaling in the 2.0.43 app update. The biggest highlight from this week's additions is Command & Conquer Remastered Colelction.

But before we focus on it, let's talk about the nine games that are going to be added to the service, here's the full list:

  • Sweet Transit (New release on Steam, July 28)
  • Fire Commander (New release on Steam)
  • Blasphemous (Epic Games Store)
  • Command & Conquer Remastered Collection (Steam and Origin)
  • Genesis Alpha One (Epic Games Store)
  • This Is the Police (Epic Games Store)
  • This Is the Police 2 (Epic Games Store)
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Epic Games Store)
  • Roguebook (Epic Games Store)

Let's get to the news right away. Command & Conquer Remastered Collection is now part of GeForce NOW. This game joins the nearly 20 Electronic Arts games that are available in the GFN library. The collection includes games such as Command & Conquer and Command & Conquer: Red Alert as well as three expansions, rebuilt multiplayer, a map editor feature, a modernized UI, bonus footage gallery, and over seven hours of remastered music.

This game is available to be streamed across nearly all kinds of devices, even on Macs and mobile. RTX 3080 members can, of course, enjoy 4K Resolution and 60 FPS on the PC and Mac apps while being able to stream at 120 FPS on 120Hz Android devices.

Speaking of cool memberships, NVIDIA has announced that if you reisde in British Columbia or Alberta in Canada, you'll be able to get a two-year Priority Membership for GeForce NOW once you sign up for the TELUS PureFibre Ultimate Gamer bundle at $120 CAD per month for the first two years.

GeForce NOW

Finally, it's also been confirmed that you can now enhance your GFN experience even further with improved resolution scaling that's become avbailable in the 2.0.43 app update. When the feature is turned on, a game’s resolution will match that of the screen the game's being played on. Whether it's a PC, a Mac, or a SHIELD TV, they all will enjoy a better image quality.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW is currently available on PC, Mac, Android, iOS, NVIDIA SHIELD, and select Smart TV devices.

