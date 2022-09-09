Menu
Game of Thrones Unreal Engine 5 Open-World Game Looks Incredible in New Concept Trailer

Francesco De Meo
Sep 9, 2022
Game of Thrones

Despite being one of the most successful TV shows ever made, Game of Thrones hasn't received too many video game adaptations outside of a few titles. With House of the Dragon bringing back the franchise into the spotlight, the time would be ripe for a triple A game set in the complex world created by George R.R. Martin.

Using modern game engines like Unreal Engine 5, a Game of Thrones open-world title would look amazing, as showcased by a new concept trailer created by TeaserPlay. While animations look a little stiff, the studio has done an amazing job recreating the iconic Iron Throne, Winterfell, and some of the series' central characters like Jon Snow, Cersei, Tyrion, and Jaime Lannister.

Imagining a Open World "Game of Thrones" Game in Unreal Engine 5, A Dream that could be Come True

Have you ever considered a Game of Thrones video game? undoubtedly all the gamers who saw that show imagined the game. We tried to make this dream a reality with the help of the most advanced Unreal Engine feature such as ray tracing, screen space reflections, Lumen, Nanite, hope you enjoy!

 

As already mentioned, a few Game of Thrones video games have been released in the past, but none could be considered a high-budget production. Among the most popular games based on the series is the adventure game developed by Telltale Games, which was released back in 2014 on PC, consoles, and mobile. With George R.R. Martin, author of the A Song of Ice and Fire novels upon which the TV show is based, having worked with From Software on Elden Ring, it wouldn't be surprising if he got involved in the development a bigger Game of Thrones title in the future, especially if House of the Dragon manages to restore the franchise's reputation.

