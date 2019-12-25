G.Skill Announces Low-Latency DDR4 Memory With Ultra High Capacities – Optimized For X570 & X299 Platforms

G.SKILL, a world-leading manufacturer of extreme performance memory and gaming peripherals is excited to announce an all-new high-capacity, low-latency DDR4-3200 CL14-18-18-38 memory kit specification based on 32GB modules across the Trident Z RGB, Trident Z Royal, and Trident Z Neo series.

G.Skill Unveils Low-Latency DDR4 Memory Kits - Optimized For Intel X299 & AMD X570 Platforms

Available in 256GB (32GBx8), 128GB (32GBx4), and 64GB (32GBx2) kit capacities for quad-channel and dual-channel platforms, these new DDR4 memory specifications are built with the latest high-density 16Gb components and provide the perfect mix of extreme performance and high memory capacity.

DDR4-3200 CL14 has always been the ultimate sweet spot for performance since the early days of DDR4 memory, and G.SKILL is now bringing the legendary high-performance efficiency to the latest 32GB high-capacity DDR4 modules. Designed for the latest HEDT platforms with quad-channel support, the DDR4-3200 CL14-18-18-38 specification with 256GB (32GBx8) memory kit capacity can be seen validated in the screenshots below with the new Intel Core i9-10900X processor on the ASUS ROG RAMPAGE VI EXTREME ENCORE motherboard and the Intel Core i9-10940X processor on the MSI Creator X299 motherboard.









Optimized to extract every bit of memory performance out of the latest 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper platform, G.SKILL is also bringing the low-latency DDR4-3200 CL14-18-18-38 256GB (32GBx8) specification to the AMD-compatible Trident Z Neo series. In the following screenshot, this high-efficient kit is validated with the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X processor on the ASUS ROG ZENITH II EXTREME motherboard.

Under the Trident Z Neo series, this new DDR4 memory specification will also be brought onto the AMD X570 platform in kit capacities of 128GB (32GBx4) and 64GB (32GBx2). In the screenshot below, the DDR4-3200 CL14-18-18-38 128GB (32GBx4) memory kit is validated with the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor and the ASUS PRIME X570-P motherboard. These high-capacity and low-latency memory specifications support Intel XMP 2.0 for easy overclocking and will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners in Q1 2020.

