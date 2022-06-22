Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 Update Released on Steam, Windows, and Xbox; Full Patch Notes Inside

The previously announced Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 update has been rolled out on Xbox, Steam, and Windows. We've got you covered with the full release notes.

As covered earlier this week, this new patch for Horizon 5 adds the long-requested Temporal Antialiasing (TAA) support for PC players. In addition, this update allows players to play the game's Stories mode in Co-op with up to six players. Also introduced with the Series 9 update, are the new Hot-wheels-themed cars and cosmetics, a new "Forza EV" monthly rivals event, a duplicate filter to the Car Select screen filter, and various game fixes.

Down below you'll find the official release notes for this new update, as released by Playground Games.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 Update Release Notes Xbox/Steam/Windows General Added new localization languages

Added Subtitles for Danish, Greek, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, European Portuguese

Added Voice Over for European Spanish, Italian, Korean

Added new Forza EV Rivals event

Added Horizon Story Co-op

Added TAA option when playing on PC

Various stability and performance improvements

Fixed issue where hood and bumper cam was too dark during dusk and night time of days

In Series 9, the Accolade “It Just Works” now unlocks as intended once players have completed the Car Mastery skill tree on the 1963 Volkswagen Beetle. Players who already fulfilled this requirement prior to this update will need to select and drive the car to successfully unlock the Accolade.

All players will now see their Creative Hub rank increase as intended. Exploits Fixed exploit when using Photo Mode

Fixed exploit with gifted cars Festival Playlist Fixed issue where players could lose Daily Challenge progress Online Fixed rare issue where players matchmaking for Co-op Seasonal Championship can result in a player entering the wrong event

Fixed issue which could end up in wrong car class in an online race

Fixed issue which could cause Horizon Arcade events to not spawn

Fixed issue where players in a convoy could end up not seeing all other members of the convoy Cars Added a duplicate car filter to Car Select screen filters

Added Freeroam convertible functionality to Ferrari California T and McLaren 650 S Spider

Updated Volvo's logo

Fixed idle RPM on the 93 Nissan 240SX SE

Removed Forza Aero Splitter from the Maserati MC12

Fixed 97 Lamborghini Diablo engine audio when at high RPM

Fixed issue with Audi RS4 Avant and 2011 RS5 interior cockpit dash

Fixed misaligned backfires on the Mercedes C63 AMG when using the Liberty Walk body kit EventLab Added Car Horns from Series 6 and 7 to EventLab

Added Orbit Cam option

Added stepped rotation

Added new camera speed options

Fixed an issue where players entering EventLab events with a full convoy could get disconnected

Fixed an issue where the stadium floor wouldn't load when starting an event nearby

Fixed an issue where props could remain in Freeroam

Fixed Rule Importing only showing events with Custom Routes

Fixed an issue with one of the flood lights which would appear invisible when placed

Forza Horizon 5 is available globally now for the above-mentioned platforms. The racer is also available via Xbox Game Pass.