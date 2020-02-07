Focus Website & Application Blocker for MacOS Is Up For A Massive Discount Offer For A Few Days

We all love social media but answer this honestly; how many times has it been when you were on social media, when you should have been working? I can bet that many of your procrastinate on social media. So, how can we control this problem and create an ideal workspace. Wccftech is offering amazing discounts on Focus Website & Application Blocker for MacOS. The offer is available on Unlimited, Professional and Productivity plans and they will expire soon. So, don’t waste any more time and invest away.

Focus Website & Application Blocker for MacOS features

This is an amazing distraction blocker and it will help you improve your productivity. This app will sit on your menu bar and will block all the distracting applications. It comes with timers and schedules and much more. Here are highlights of what the Focus Website & Application Blocker for MacOS has in store for you:

Put your productivity on a schedule

Easily block websites w/ precision in all major web browsers (like Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox)

Use whitelist feature to block the entire internet or just allow a few pages

Block distracting apps on your computer like Slack, Skype, or even games like Fortnite

Enforce timers & take breaks after long Focus sessions

Professional Plan

Unlimited website blocking

Unlimited application blocking

Hardcore Mode

Timer Mode

Schedule Mode

Pomodoro Mode

Break Mode

Scripting

Password Mode

Unlimited Plan

Unlimited website blocking

Unlimited application blocking

Hardcore Mode

Timer Mode

Schedule Mode

Pomodoro Mode

Break Mode

Scripting

Password Mode

Unlimited access forever

Productivity Coaching (One 1-on-1 30 minute-call)

Priority support

5 license activations

Productivity Plan

Unlimited website blocking

Unlimited application blocking

Hardcore Mode

Timer Mode

System Requirements

macOS 10.11+

Important Details

Length of access: unlimited

This plan is only available to new users

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Max number of devices: 3

Access options: desktop

Software version: 1.11

Updates included

Original Price Focus – Website & Application Blocker for MacOS:

Unlimited: $129.99 I Professional: $39 I Productivity: $19

Wccftech Discount Price Focus – Website & Application Blocker for MacOS:

Unlimited: $29.99 I Professional: $19.99 I Productivity: $9.99