Final Fantasy XIV Next Patch Dated, New Data Centers and Worlds to Start Rolling Out Soon

Final Fantasy XIV has been dealing with the kind of “problem” most MMORPGs can only dream of – there are simply too many people who want to play the game, resulting in Square Enix having to restrict newcomers and various features at various points over the past year. Thankfully, Square Enix plans to bring a number of new data centers and worlds online over the next couple months, which should help with the overcrowding issues.

The rollout of new data centers and worlds begins in early July with the launch of Final Fantasy XIV ver. 6.18. European players can look forward to four new worlds housed on the continent’s two data centers (so each data center will go from six to eight worlds). Next year, there are plans to add an entirely new European data center which will be home to eight more worlds, bringing the total number of European worlds from 12 to 24. Meanwhile, Japan is getting a new data center of its own in July, but no new worlds, as Square Enix had overloaded their Japanese data centers with too many worlds previously.

Square Enix Makes Strategic Investment on Cloud Gaming Platform Blacknut

The four new worlds being added for European players are as listed…

New Worlds in the Chaos Data Center

Sagittarius

Phantom

New Worlds in the Light Data Center

Alpha

Raiden

Square Enix is offering some incentives to either start a new character on these new worlds, or migrate your existing character to them. Get the rundown, below.

Bonuses awarded to new characters on first login

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Had the Second Highest Peak Concurrent Players on Steam for a Single Player Entry Series

Double EXP bonus (until level 80 is reached)

Gift of 10 silver chocobo feathers, exchangeable for low-mid level gear to improve the leveling experience

Bonuses for characters created during bonus period that attain level 30 in any class

Gift of 1,000,000 gil

Gift of 15 days of free play time

Bonuses for Transferring to a New World

Home World Transfer Service is free of charge

Double EXP bonus (until level 80 is reached) (valid for 90 days following transfer)

Gift of 10 gold chocobo feathers, exchangeable for special rewards such as rare mounts

Owners of private estates/apartments are entitled to a certain amount of compensation in gil

Final Fantasy XIV will also be rolling out the long-awaited Data Center Travel System with its next update, which will allow you to visit other worlds on a temporary basis to play with friends.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5. Update 6.18 and the new European worlds will launch on July 5. Square Enix plans to add a new North American data center in August of this year and an additional European center in summer of 2023.