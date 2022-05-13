Fallout 76 New High Resolution Texture Pack Overhauls Every Texture in the Game

A new Fallout 76 high resolution texture pack that overhauls all of the game's textures has been shared online.

The Radrose 76 Ultra-High-Definition Overhaul pack includes textures from various sources, including AI-upscaled textures, replacement textures created using real-world photo assets, and textures with better resolution from Fallout 3, 4, and New Vegas.

Comprehensive Ultra-High-Resolution texture replacement optimized for 4K UHD displays.

Virtually all textures which can benefit are updated: over 85% of all in-game textures!

Includes all Atom Store items and updates through Update 7 (2022/04/13)

Optional "Radiance" materials and textures provide a subtle glow effect on useful items Texture Sources: Fallout 76 textures mashed up with real-world photographic assets

Handmade replacement textures using real-world photographic assets

Fallout 76 AI-upscaled textures, some further mashed up with real-world photographic assets

Fallout 76 pre-Wastelander textures, some further AI-upscaled or mashed up

Fallout 4 High Resolution DLC textures, some further AI-upscaled or mashed up

Fallout 4 textures with better resolution, some further AI-upscaled or mashed up

Fallout 3 and New Vegas textures with better resolution (seriously)























The Fallout 76 Radrose 76 Ultra-High Definition Overhaul pack also includes optional Radiance files that add a glow effect to harvestable plants, cooking ingredients, and more, introducing a more subtle quality of life improvement over mods that attempt to do the same.

- The optional "Radiance" files add a "glow" effect to harvestable plants and cooking ingredients, ore veins and resource nodes, first-aid boxes and healing items, some food and drink, ammunition, notes and recipes. - Compared to other 'Glowing Items' mods, the effect is meant to be quite subtle, virtually imperceptible in direct sunlight where you can already see the items plainly enough. The intensity is just enough to make the items stand out in shadows, dark rooms, or at night, without dramatically affecting the game's appearance.

The Fallout 76 Radrose 76 Ultra-High Definition Overhaul pack can be downloaded from Nexus Mods. Fallout 76 is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide.