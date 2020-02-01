Exclusive: NVIDIA’s Super GPUs Are Coming To Laptops

Today, I have another update from a source located inside NVIDIA. The company's next-generation SUPER graphics cards are (finally) making their way onto the laptop side of things and will be available starting May. The embargo for this information is currently scheduled to lift on 3/31 along with Intel's 10th generation mobility processors (although NVIDIA/Intel can easily move this date around as they have done in the past). It looks like NVIDIA is introducing at least 6 (there may be more) new graphics cards into its mobility space to replace existing lineups. From the timeline given in the documents I have with me, these parts should be available starting April.

As you might have noticed, NVIDIA has teamed up with Intel and the NDA is scheduled to lift on the exact same date as the 10th generation CPU launch. According to the information I have NVIDIA is planning to introduce at least 6 new chips at the same price points as their older variants. This means that gamers will very soon have access to a higher tier of power in the same budget.

GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 mobility GPU (new)

The GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 mobility GPU is going to be replacing the standard GTX 1050 3GB GDDR5 card found in most entry-level gaming notebooks. Not only is it a much more powerful chip than the GTX 1050 and has an additional Gigabyte of memory but this is a new 1650 chip that ships with GDDR6 instead of GDDR5.

GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 mobility GPU (new)

The GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 mobility GPU is going to be replacing the standard GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5 card - which constitutes the company's slightly more expensive entry-level gaming lineup based on the Turing architecture. The GTX 1650 Ti is going to have a much higher core count and will be shipping with GDDR6 memory instead of GDDR5.

GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 mobility GPU (new)

This is a slightly odd entry. A new variant of the RTX 2060 appears to be replacing the older RTX 2060. I do see in the documentation that this is a brand new chip, but it appears to have the same name as its predecessor. This is likely a misspelled SUPER variant and/or a higher clocked/better-binned GPU. We are not yet sure how this compares to the older RTX 2060.

GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6 mobility GPU (new)

The RTX 2070 is going to be replaced by two new chips. The first chip appears to be virtually identical to the older variant as far as nomenclature goes. This is likely a higher clocked/better-binned GPU. We are not yet sure how this compares to the older RTX 2070.

GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 mobility GPU (new)

The RTX 2070 SUPER is the second chip that will be replacing the older RTX 2070 (likely at the higher end of the price point). It is going to be more powerful than the vanilla 2070 and will available in roughly the same price point as the older 2070.

GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 mobility GPU (new)

The RTX 2080 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 is going to be replacing the vanilla RTX 2080 part. This is going to be a more powerful GPU available at roughly the same price point.

Existing NVIDIA Mobility Card New NVIDIA Mobility Card GeForce GTX 1050 3GB GDDR5 GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5 GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 2060 (SUPER?) 6GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 2070 8GB GDDR6 and GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER 8GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GDDR6 GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER 6GB GDDR6

Intel is going to be entering the dGPU mobility market this year as well and NVIDIA seems to be reacting in advance by lowering their performance per dollar asking price for GPUs (roughly $50-100 for the same performance). With these new replacements, gamers will have access to more affordable gaming laptops and even entry-level SKUs will ship with a powerful GTX 1650 graphics card with GDDR6 memory. This also fits into NVIDIA's overall masterplan to increase the TAM (total available market) for laptops and make them portable gaming powerhouses.

