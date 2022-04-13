Elden Ring New Steam Deck Comparison Video Highlights Fast Load Times and Good Optimization in Handheld Mode

A new Elden Ring Steam Deck comparison video has been shared online, showing how the game running on the new Valve console runs compared to PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The new video, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how the latest game by From Software can look as good as it does on current generation consoles at High settings, although at a lower resolution and with performance locked at 30 FPS. Load times are also slightly faster than on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

- This comparison is focused on the performance of Steam Deck compared to other systems.

- Steam Deck runs with all settings set to High, with very similar results to Nextgen consoles.

- For ideal performance, it is recommended to lock the framerate to 30fps from the Steam Deck settings.

- Load times are slightly faster on the Steam Deck compared to next-gen consoles with the SSD model.

- Elden Ring has been specially optimized to run in Steam Deck Gaming mode in handheld mode. The game suffers from performance issues in Desktop mode or when increasing the resolution above 1280x800p.

- Despite supporting the native Steam Deck resolution, Elden Ring forces the aspect ratio to 16:9 instead of 16:10.

- Valve has worked on optimizing this game for its console, achieving a very satisfactory result. Hopefully soon they will also optimize execution from desktop mode.

Elden Ring is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out my review.