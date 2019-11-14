EKWB – New EK-Quantum Waterblocks for ASUS STRIX Graphics Cards

EKWB, designer and manufacturer of enthusiast liquid-cooling equipment, has introduced new GPU products to their portfolio, four being variants of the EK-Quantum Vector STRIX D-RGB as well as corresponding RGB lighting upgrade kits specifically designed and tuned for ASUS' ROG STRIX GeForce RTX series graphics cards.

ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080 & 2080 Ti Waterblocks

EKWB's newest solutions bring the liquid cooling capability to ASUS' ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080 and ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards. The EK-Quantum Vector STRIX RTX D-RGB is a single slot, full-cover water block ideal for multi-GPU configurations equipped with D-RGB lighting for additional visual appeal.

The EK-Quantum Vector STRIX RTX D-RGB series water blocks directly cool the GPU die, GDDR6 VRAM, and the VRM components allowing for significantly reduced temperatures and increased the performance of the GPU. Lower temperatures combined with improved cooling over these critical areas results in a better-sustained boost clock and ultimately results in the best performance from the user’s Turing GPU.

Liquid cooling and water blocks are ideal for multi-GPU system configurations as all heat is efficiently transferred to a radiator and directly exhausted from the chassis. In comparison, open-air and AIB custom designs dump most of the heat from the GPU into the case raising the ambient temperature of the inside of the case.







Both the ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080 and ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080 Ti water blocks are available in two variants, one being a nickel and plexiglass block, the other a nickel acetal block.

ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080

ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Both the ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080 and ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 2080 Ti have compatible backplates in either black anodized or nickel variants.

EK-Quantum Vector STRIX RTX D-RGB Upgrade Kits

Along with the announcement of new water blocks, EKWB has also released upgrade kits for existing EK-Quantum STRIX RTX D-RGB water blocks. The new upgrade kits are a replacement for the 12V RGB LED strips originally installed in the older blocks. The 12V strips may be replaced with 5V addressable multi-zone D-RGB LED lighting for improved aesthetics.