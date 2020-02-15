EKWB Announces The Vardar X3M 120ER – A 120mm Fan Featuring D-RGB Lighting And Dual Ball Bearings For Silent Operation

EK Water Blocks is releasing a new version of its renowned 120mm EK-Vardar fan. The EK-Vardar X3M 120ER comes with removable rubber dampers on the corners, making sure vibration is not transferred from the fan to the rest of the PC. Aside from that, the rotor has received airflow optimizations, and on the RGB versions, the lighting solution is upgraded to addressable D-RGB LEDs.

EK-Vardar X3M 1 20ER: Features Beautiful D-RGB And Rubber Dampers For Silent Operation

The EK-Vardar X3M 120ER is a high-static pressure computer cooling fan built for the highest-performance computer systems. It features removable rubber dampers on corners of the fan to reduce vibration and thus noise. These rubber dampers come pre-installed for use in push orientation but can be removed and mounted the other way for a pull orientation. This fan comes in 4 variants, two with no LEDs and two with addressable D-RGB implementation. The black or white designation on the end marks the color of the rubber corners which can be mounted the other way if you want to use these fans in pull orientation.

The perfectly balanced 7 fan blade design is optimized for high-pressure operation while maintaining the low noise profile throughout the whole operation range of the fan. The D-RGB versions use a milky white rotor that does a great job of diffusing the light and provides great dispersion of 9 LEDs located in the fan motor. The addressable D-RGB LEDs use standard 3-pin 5V D-RGB connectors. Meaning it can be used with any standard 3-pin 5V D-RGB controller, EK-Connect, or any of popular RGB sync technologies from all major motherboard manufacturers. The arrow marking on the 3-pin LED connector is to be aligned with the +5V marking on the RGB header.

Dual-Ball Bearing for enhanced reliability and Start-Stop Function for Complete Silence

The Start-Stop function featured with the EK-Vardar X3M 120ER models will ensure the user a true 0dB noise environment. When the fan curve is set with the minimum threshold point below 25% PWM duty cycle (depending on the motherboard model), the motor and the electronics will turn off and the fan will simply stop spinning. EK-Vardar X3M 120ER restarts operation automatically as fan control ramps up its operational duty cycle past threshold start-stop point. EK-Vardar X3M 120ER models also feature Dual-Ball bearing which has superior durability compared to Hydro-Dynamic bearing. Dual-Ball bearing fans can tolerate higher temperatures and can be mounted in any axial orientation without concern for bearing lifespan degradation.





Additional features include:

High-static pressure / low noise profile – unlike other general-purpose computer cooling fans, the EK-Vardar X3M 120ER fan is built for high-powered PC systems. The Vardar’s design is also suitable for restrictive cases with dust filters.

– unlike other general-purpose computer cooling fans, the EK-Vardar X3M 120ER fan is built for high-powered PC systems. The Vardar’s design is also suitable for restrictive cases with dust filters. High-quality motor and bearing assembly – New electrical design, actively cooled motor windings and the Dual-Ball bearing with 50.000 hours of lifespan (MTBF) ensures uninterrupted operation for years to come. Precise Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) for fan speed adjustment allows performance on demand.

– New electrical design, actively cooled motor windings and the Dual-Ball bearing with 50.000 hours of lifespan (MTBF) ensures uninterrupted operation for years to come. Precise Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) for fan speed adjustment allows performance on demand. Standard D-RGB connection – The Vardar X3M 120ER D-RGB features a standard 3-pin 5V D-RGB connection that is compatible with any popular RGB sync technology from major motherboard manufacturers.

– The Vardar X3M 120ER D-RGB features a standard 3-pin 5V D-RGB connection that is compatible with any popular RGB sync technology from major motherboard manufacturers. Start-Stop function – The Vardar X3M 120ER has a 0db mode where the fan turns off when the PWM curve is set below 25%.

– The Vardar X3M 120ER has a 0db mode where the fan turns off when the PWM curve is set below 25%. Colored Dampers – Interchangeable rubber dampers in multiple color options to boost aesthetics and to reduce vibration transfer.

The EK-Vardar X3M 120ER fans are designed and engineered in Slovenia and are already available for purchase through EK Webshop and Partner Reseller Network. The most expensive one will be $27.99.