ECS Announces the LIVA Q1A and the LIVA Q1A Plus

ECS announces two new Ultra-small and Multi-functional Mini PC, and these two Mini-PCs are called the LIVA Q1A and LIVA Q1A Plus. These Mini PCs have a minimal footprint while having a fanless design, and this design ensures a quiet operation. Since these Mini-PCs utilize the Rockchip SoC offering either a quad-core and a dual-core processor, these Mini-PCs are perfect for a new home office or a PC connected to a TV.

ECS has announced two new Mini PCs, featuring a Rockchip SoC offering a max clock speed of up to 1.8 GHz

ECS has showcased the LIVA Q1A and the LIVA Q1A Plus mini PCs, offering a similar outer casing. This outer casing for the standard PC features a completely black design, while the LIVA Q1A Plus PC offers a unique color scheme. The LIVA Q1A Plus features a Blue and Tan color scheme, with the blue color being the majority color. These models offer support for either Ubuntu Lite 18.04 or Android 8.1.

ASUS Announces The ROG Swift PG279QM Gaming Monitor





LIVA Q1A

The LIVA Q1A mini PC features a Quad-core Cortex-A17 processor with a max turbo clock speed of up to 1.6 GHz. This model offers a single HDMI 2.0 port allowing for 4K resolutions with a 60 Hz refresh rate.

This model also features three USB 2.0 ports, a single Micro USB port, and a single Micro SD card.

LIVA Q1A Plus

The Plus model features some different IO and two different processor options. These processor options include a Dual-Core Cortex-A72 featuring a max turbo clock speed of 1.8 GHz, while the other processor double the core count to four but features a max turbo clock speed of 1.4 GHz.

Sapphire Developed the GPRO X070, A Fanless RX 5700 XT

This model features more display options, featuring both an HDMI 2.0 port and support for a DisplayPort 1.2 connection. These video outputs support up to a 4K resolution with a refresh rate of up to 60 Hz. The Plus model features a single USB 3.2 Gen 1x1, two USB 2.0 ports, and a single Micro SD card for various connections.

ECS has yet to announce any pricing information of either model or when these mini PCs will be available for purchase. These mini PCs are perfect for a new home office or to power a 4K TV.