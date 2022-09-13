Download official iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro wallpapers.

The official wallpapers from the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphone lineup is now available for download in different colors.

Download the Official iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Wallpapers for Any Device You May Have

We're still a week away from receiving iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro shipments and the wallpapers from the new smartphone lineup are already available for download. If you want to hype things up or just want to get a taste of brand new wallpapers that everyone is going to overuse (trust me, they will) then why not download them all for your current iPhone, or any phone at all, right now? We knew you would say yes to that!

While we have attached the wallpapers above, but if you want to download them in the maximum quality possible, then be sure to grab everything packed in a zip file here.

If you have an iPhone or Android phone with an OLED display, then these wallpapers will really shine. But, that doesn't really matter - if you wanted to freshen things up on your phone with a new wallpaper then today if your lucky day.

Coming to the phones these wallpapers originate from - the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus aren't that massive upgrades when it comes to performance, but the displays are brighter and the cameras have been massively improved.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro on the other hand are insane upgrades and we're certain you've heard about the Dynamic Island. But apart from that, the displays are amazing, the A16 Bionic promises wonderful gains over the A15. It remains to be seen how these features end up being improved as time goes by.

Until your new iPhone hits your front door, you have these wallpapers to keep the hype going.

